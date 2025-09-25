Rockwell Automation Appoints Ahmad Haydar as Country Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Experienced leader to accelerate industrial transformation in support of Saudi Vision 2030

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Haydar as country manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the automation industry, including a decade at Rockwell Automation, Haydar will lead the company's efforts to help industrial organizations across the Kingdom realize the full potential of Saudi Vision 2030. Based in Dammam, he will report to Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa.

"Ahmad's appointment reflects our deep commitment to supporting the Kingdom's industrial evolution," said Eren. "His leadership, technical expertise, and customer-first mindset will be instrumental in helping Saudi companies embrace smart manufacturing and digitalization in line with Vision 2030."

Haydar holds a master's in business administration from Grenoble Ecole de Management and a master's in engineering, information technology and telecommunication systems. He previously served as interim country sales director, where he successfully led strategic initiatives to strengthen Rockwell Automation's market position in Saudi Arabia. Rockwell Automation continues to invest in local talent and partnerships to support the Kingdom's transformation into a global hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

"I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the Kingdom," said Haydar. "Saudi Vision 2030 presents a bold roadmap for industrial innovation, and I look forward to partnering with our customers to deliver solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and long-term growth. Equally important is our commitment to supporting knowledge transfer and helping prepare Saudi national graduates for the world of industrial digital transformation."

