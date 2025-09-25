Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
25 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1909.5171 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
24 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1894.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1926.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1909.5171
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,022,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,022,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1909.5171
15,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
294
1926.00
08:14:43
00077140973TRLO0
XLON
226
1926.00
08:25:47
00077141927TRLO0
XLON
140
1926.00
10:20:36
00077146421TRLO0
XLON
130
1926.00
10:20:36
00077146422TRLO0
XLON
219
1926.00
10:20:36
00077146423TRLO0
XLON
248
1926.00
10:20:36
00077146424TRLO0
XLON
230
1926.00
10:20:36
00077146425TRLO0
XLON
257
1920.00
10:24:11
00077146558TRLO0
XLON
242
1926.00
11:11:28
00077147537TRLO0
XLON
221
1926.00
12:24:37
00077149902TRLO0
XLON
29
1926.00
12:24:37
00077149903TRLO0
XLON
222
1926.00
12:24:37
00077149904TRLO0
XLON
261
1926.00
12:24:37
00077149905TRLO0
XLON
204
1926.00
12:24:37
00077149906TRLO0
XLON
227
1926.00
12:24:37
00077149907TRLO0
XLON
287
1922.00
12:35:25
00077150082TRLO0
XLON
147
1916.00
12:45:57
00077150253TRLO0
XLON
84
1916.00
12:46:04
00077150254TRLO0
XLON
45
1920.00
13:27:00
00077152476TRLO0
XLON
257
1920.00
13:41:51
00077152878TRLO0
XLON
222
1920.00
13:41:51
00077152879TRLO0
XLON
261
1920.00
13:41:51
00077152880TRLO0
XLON
252
1920.00
13:41:51
00077152881TRLO0
XLON
206
1918.00
13:44:25
00077152950TRLO0
XLON
99
1918.00
13:44:25
00077152951TRLO0
XLON
125
1916.00
14:14:25
00077153951TRLO0
XLON
100
1916.00
14:14:25
00077153952TRLO0
XLON
22
1916.00
14:14:25
00077153953TRLO0
XLON
269
1914.00
14:20:00
00077154133TRLO0
XLON
238
1914.00
14:20:00
00077154134TRLO0
XLON
224
1910.00
14:43:36
00077155275TRLO0
XLON
44
1910.00
14:43:36
00077155276TRLO0
XLON
222
1910.00
14:43:36
00077155277TRLO0
XLON
226
1910.00
14:43:36
00077155278TRLO0
XLON
45
1906.00
14:44:11
00077155337TRLO0
XLON
88
1906.00
14:44:11
00077155338TRLO0
XLON
12
1912.00
14:55:51
00077155973TRLO0
XLON
229
1912.00
14:56:18
00077155987TRLO0
XLON
262
1912.00
14:57:58
00077156067TRLO0
XLON
196
1910.00
14:58:56
00077156105TRLO0
XLON
33
1910.00
14:58:56
00077156106TRLO0
XLON
226
1910.00
14:58:56
00077156107TRLO0
XLON
45
1906.00
15:02:00
00077156326TRLO0
XLON
9
1906.00
15:02:00
00077156327TRLO0
XLON
201
1906.00
15:02:00
00077156329TRLO0
XLON
265
1902.00
15:03:10
00077156422TRLO0
XLON
235
1900.00
15:11:27
00077156848TRLO0
XLON
200
1906.00
15:46:00
00077159506TRLO0
XLON
590
1906.00
15:46:00
00077159507TRLO0
XLON
200
1906.00
15:46:00
00077159508TRLO0
XLON
83
1908.00
15:48:08
00077159641TRLO0
XLON
132
1906.00
15:48:09
00077159642TRLO0
XLON
119
1906.00
15:48:14
00077159650TRLO0
XLON
226
1904.00
15:48:15
00077159651TRLO0
XLON
220
1902.00
16:00:02
00077160632TRLO0
XLON
224
1902.00
16:00:02
00077160633TRLO0
XLON
200
1902.00
16:00:02
00077160634TRLO0
XLON
68
1902.00
16:00:02
00077160635TRLO0
XLON
245
1898.00
16:05:00
00077161069TRLO0
XLON
241
1896.00
16:11:00
00077161545TRLO0
XLON
76
1894.00
16:11:00
00077161546TRLO0
XLON
165
1894.00
16:11:00
00077161547TRLO0
XLON
27
1894.00
16:11:36
00077161603TRLO0
XLON
27
1894.00
16:11:36
00077161604TRLO0
XLON
38
1894.00
16:11:36
00077161605TRLO0
XLON
136
1894.00
16:11:36
00077161606TRLO0
XLON
52
1894.00
16:11:43
00077161613TRLO0
XLON
173
1894.00
16:11:54
00077161634TRLO0
XLON
253
1894.00
16:12:19
00077161655TRLO0
XLON
115
1894.00
16:12:19
00077161656TRLO0
XLON
141
1894.00
16:12:19
00077161657TRLO0
XLON
256
1896.00
16:15:46
00077162182TRLO0
XLON
217
1894.00
16:15:46
00077162183TRLO0
XLON
15
1894.00
16:16:06
00077162213TRLO0
XLON
63
1898.00
16:24:01
00077162804TRLO0
XLON
290
1898.00
16:24:01
00077162805TRLO0
XLON
1544
1898.00
16:24:01
00077162806TRLO0
XLON
150
1898.00
16:24:01
00077162807TRLO0
XLON
188
1896.00
16:24:01
00077162808TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916