Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1909.5171 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 24 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1894.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1926.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1909.5171

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,022,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,022,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1909.5171 15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 294 1926.00 08:14:43 00077140973TRLO0 XLON 226 1926.00 08:25:47 00077141927TRLO0 XLON 140 1926.00 10:20:36 00077146421TRLO0 XLON 130 1926.00 10:20:36 00077146422TRLO0 XLON 219 1926.00 10:20:36 00077146423TRLO0 XLON 248 1926.00 10:20:36 00077146424TRLO0 XLON 230 1926.00 10:20:36 00077146425TRLO0 XLON 257 1920.00 10:24:11 00077146558TRLO0 XLON 242 1926.00 11:11:28 00077147537TRLO0 XLON 221 1926.00 12:24:37 00077149902TRLO0 XLON 29 1926.00 12:24:37 00077149903TRLO0 XLON 222 1926.00 12:24:37 00077149904TRLO0 XLON 261 1926.00 12:24:37 00077149905TRLO0 XLON 204 1926.00 12:24:37 00077149906TRLO0 XLON 227 1926.00 12:24:37 00077149907TRLO0 XLON 287 1922.00 12:35:25 00077150082TRLO0 XLON 147 1916.00 12:45:57 00077150253TRLO0 XLON 84 1916.00 12:46:04 00077150254TRLO0 XLON 45 1920.00 13:27:00 00077152476TRLO0 XLON 257 1920.00 13:41:51 00077152878TRLO0 XLON 222 1920.00 13:41:51 00077152879TRLO0 XLON 261 1920.00 13:41:51 00077152880TRLO0 XLON 252 1920.00 13:41:51 00077152881TRLO0 XLON 206 1918.00 13:44:25 00077152950TRLO0 XLON 99 1918.00 13:44:25 00077152951TRLO0 XLON 125 1916.00 14:14:25 00077153951TRLO0 XLON 100 1916.00 14:14:25 00077153952TRLO0 XLON 22 1916.00 14:14:25 00077153953TRLO0 XLON 269 1914.00 14:20:00 00077154133TRLO0 XLON 238 1914.00 14:20:00 00077154134TRLO0 XLON 224 1910.00 14:43:36 00077155275TRLO0 XLON 44 1910.00 14:43:36 00077155276TRLO0 XLON 222 1910.00 14:43:36 00077155277TRLO0 XLON 226 1910.00 14:43:36 00077155278TRLO0 XLON 45 1906.00 14:44:11 00077155337TRLO0 XLON 88 1906.00 14:44:11 00077155338TRLO0 XLON 12 1912.00 14:55:51 00077155973TRLO0 XLON 229 1912.00 14:56:18 00077155987TRLO0 XLON 262 1912.00 14:57:58 00077156067TRLO0 XLON 196 1910.00 14:58:56 00077156105TRLO0 XLON 33 1910.00 14:58:56 00077156106TRLO0 XLON 226 1910.00 14:58:56 00077156107TRLO0 XLON 45 1906.00 15:02:00 00077156326TRLO0 XLON 9 1906.00 15:02:00 00077156327TRLO0 XLON 201 1906.00 15:02:00 00077156329TRLO0 XLON 265 1902.00 15:03:10 00077156422TRLO0 XLON 235 1900.00 15:11:27 00077156848TRLO0 XLON 200 1906.00 15:46:00 00077159506TRLO0 XLON 590 1906.00 15:46:00 00077159507TRLO0 XLON 200 1906.00 15:46:00 00077159508TRLO0 XLON 83 1908.00 15:48:08 00077159641TRLO0 XLON 132 1906.00 15:48:09 00077159642TRLO0 XLON 119 1906.00 15:48:14 00077159650TRLO0 XLON 226 1904.00 15:48:15 00077159651TRLO0 XLON 220 1902.00 16:00:02 00077160632TRLO0 XLON 224 1902.00 16:00:02 00077160633TRLO0 XLON 200 1902.00 16:00:02 00077160634TRLO0 XLON 68 1902.00 16:00:02 00077160635TRLO0 XLON 245 1898.00 16:05:00 00077161069TRLO0 XLON 241 1896.00 16:11:00 00077161545TRLO0 XLON 76 1894.00 16:11:00 00077161546TRLO0 XLON 165 1894.00 16:11:00 00077161547TRLO0 XLON 27 1894.00 16:11:36 00077161603TRLO0 XLON 27 1894.00 16:11:36 00077161604TRLO0 XLON 38 1894.00 16:11:36 00077161605TRLO0 XLON 136 1894.00 16:11:36 00077161606TRLO0 XLON 52 1894.00 16:11:43 00077161613TRLO0 XLON 173 1894.00 16:11:54 00077161634TRLO0 XLON 253 1894.00 16:12:19 00077161655TRLO0 XLON 115 1894.00 16:12:19 00077161656TRLO0 XLON 141 1894.00 16:12:19 00077161657TRLO0 XLON 256 1896.00 16:15:46 00077162182TRLO0 XLON 217 1894.00 16:15:46 00077162183TRLO0 XLON 15 1894.00 16:16:06 00077162213TRLO0 XLON 63 1898.00 16:24:01 00077162804TRLO0 XLON 290 1898.00 16:24:01 00077162805TRLO0 XLON 1544 1898.00 16:24:01 00077162806TRLO0 XLON 150 1898.00 16:24:01 00077162807TRLO0 XLON 188 1896.00 16:24:01 00077162808TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916