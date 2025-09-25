Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1909.5171 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

24 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1894.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1926.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1909.5171

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,022,374. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,022,374. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1909.5171

15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

294

1926.00

08:14:43

00077140973TRLO0

XLON

226

1926.00

08:25:47

00077141927TRLO0

XLON

140

1926.00

10:20:36

00077146421TRLO0

XLON

130

1926.00

10:20:36

00077146422TRLO0

XLON

219

1926.00

10:20:36

00077146423TRLO0

XLON

248

1926.00

10:20:36

00077146424TRLO0

XLON

230

1926.00

10:20:36

00077146425TRLO0

XLON

257

1920.00

10:24:11

00077146558TRLO0

XLON

242

1926.00

11:11:28

00077147537TRLO0

XLON

221

1926.00

12:24:37

00077149902TRLO0

XLON

29

1926.00

12:24:37

00077149903TRLO0

XLON

222

1926.00

12:24:37

00077149904TRLO0

XLON

261

1926.00

12:24:37

00077149905TRLO0

XLON

204

1926.00

12:24:37

00077149906TRLO0

XLON

227

1926.00

12:24:37

00077149907TRLO0

XLON

287

1922.00

12:35:25

00077150082TRLO0

XLON

147

1916.00

12:45:57

00077150253TRLO0

XLON

84

1916.00

12:46:04

00077150254TRLO0

XLON

45

1920.00

13:27:00

00077152476TRLO0

XLON

257

1920.00

13:41:51

00077152878TRLO0

XLON

222

1920.00

13:41:51

00077152879TRLO0

XLON

261

1920.00

13:41:51

00077152880TRLO0

XLON

252

1920.00

13:41:51

00077152881TRLO0

XLON

206

1918.00

13:44:25

00077152950TRLO0

XLON

99

1918.00

13:44:25

00077152951TRLO0

XLON

125

1916.00

14:14:25

00077153951TRLO0

XLON

100

1916.00

14:14:25

00077153952TRLO0

XLON

22

1916.00

14:14:25

00077153953TRLO0

XLON

269

1914.00

14:20:00

00077154133TRLO0

XLON

238

1914.00

14:20:00

00077154134TRLO0

XLON

224

1910.00

14:43:36

00077155275TRLO0

XLON

44

1910.00

14:43:36

00077155276TRLO0

XLON

222

1910.00

14:43:36

00077155277TRLO0

XLON

226

1910.00

14:43:36

00077155278TRLO0

XLON

45

1906.00

14:44:11

00077155337TRLO0

XLON

88

1906.00

14:44:11

00077155338TRLO0

XLON

12

1912.00

14:55:51

00077155973TRLO0

XLON

229

1912.00

14:56:18

00077155987TRLO0

XLON

262

1912.00

14:57:58

00077156067TRLO0

XLON

196

1910.00

14:58:56

00077156105TRLO0

XLON

33

1910.00

14:58:56

00077156106TRLO0

XLON

226

1910.00

14:58:56

00077156107TRLO0

XLON

45

1906.00

15:02:00

00077156326TRLO0

XLON

9

1906.00

15:02:00

00077156327TRLO0

XLON

201

1906.00

15:02:00

00077156329TRLO0

XLON

265

1902.00

15:03:10

00077156422TRLO0

XLON

235

1900.00

15:11:27

00077156848TRLO0

XLON

200

1906.00

15:46:00

00077159506TRLO0

XLON

590

1906.00

15:46:00

00077159507TRLO0

XLON

200

1906.00

15:46:00

00077159508TRLO0

XLON

83

1908.00

15:48:08

00077159641TRLO0

XLON

132

1906.00

15:48:09

00077159642TRLO0

XLON

119

1906.00

15:48:14

00077159650TRLO0

XLON

226

1904.00

15:48:15

00077159651TRLO0

XLON

220

1902.00

16:00:02

00077160632TRLO0

XLON

224

1902.00

16:00:02

00077160633TRLO0

XLON

200

1902.00

16:00:02

00077160634TRLO0

XLON

68

1902.00

16:00:02

00077160635TRLO0

XLON

245

1898.00

16:05:00

00077161069TRLO0

XLON

241

1896.00

16:11:00

00077161545TRLO0

XLON

76

1894.00

16:11:00

00077161546TRLO0

XLON

165

1894.00

16:11:00

00077161547TRLO0

XLON

27

1894.00

16:11:36

00077161603TRLO0

XLON

27

1894.00

16:11:36

00077161604TRLO0

XLON

38

1894.00

16:11:36

00077161605TRLO0

XLON

136

1894.00

16:11:36

00077161606TRLO0

XLON

52

1894.00

16:11:43

00077161613TRLO0

XLON

173

1894.00

16:11:54

00077161634TRLO0

XLON

253

1894.00

16:12:19

00077161655TRLO0

XLON

115

1894.00

16:12:19

00077161656TRLO0

XLON

141

1894.00

16:12:19

00077161657TRLO0

XLON

256

1896.00

16:15:46

00077162182TRLO0

XLON

217

1894.00

16:15:46

00077162183TRLO0

XLON

15

1894.00

16:16:06

00077162213TRLO0

XLON

63

1898.00

16:24:01

00077162804TRLO0

XLON

290

1898.00

16:24:01

00077162805TRLO0

XLON

1544

1898.00

16:24:01

00077162806TRLO0

XLON

150

1898.00

16:24:01

00077162807TRLO0

XLON

188

1896.00

16:24:01

00077162808TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


