Rockwell Automation, Avvale and ESGeo Announce Collaboration to Deliver OT-Generated Sustainability Reporting Solution

New offering helps industrial companies automate collection and contextualization of operational data to improve measurement, visibility, and sharing of sustainability metrics

MILAN, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that its recently extended collaboration with Avvale and ESGeo will help industrial companies more easily address growing social, regulatory and investor expectations regarding sustainability reporting and performance.

The collaboration combines Rockwell Automation's operational technology (OT) data capabilities, Avvale's expertise as a system integrator partner - specializing in ERP and digital transformation - and ESGeo's enterprise solution for non-financial disclosures.

Avvale plays a key role in bridging the gap between technology and business outcomes. With a deep understanding of industrial processes, it assists companies in implementing robust and tailored solutions that ensure smooth integration and alignment with sustainability and operational objectives. Its expertise accelerates the adoption of digital solutions, ensuring that organizations maximize the full potential of their investments in automation and data.

"Expanding our offering to Level 4 - the top level of the automation pyramid - allows us to offer even broader support to our customers, allowing them to more easily automate data collection and sharing, and improve sustainability outcomes," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, vice president of sustainability at Rockwell Automation. "We're helping them make their operational data work twice as hard, by using it to create actionable insights that support both compliance and business value."

The cloud-based ESGeo platform works with Rockwell software solutions to aggregate, contextualize, and report data from automation systems, supply chains and enterprise sources, to support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting. It replaces manual data collection and spreadsheets and will help manufacturers unlock the wealth of untapped information and insights contained within their day-to-day operational data.

Avvale, with its expertise in the integration and digital transformation of industrial processes, assists companies in designing and implementing customized solutions, helping ensure rapid, seamless adoption with immediate value.

ESGeo strengthens the collaboration by providing a cloud-based, certified digital governance suite for ESG data. It offers organizations a centralized suite to collect, validate and communicate non-financial data and ESG metrics.

"With Rockwell's technology and Avvale's expertise, we offer solutions that enhance operational efficiency, optimize productivity, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies," said Fabrizio Fiocchi, CEO and founder of ESGeo. "This collaboration focuses on integrating sustainability into business operations. With this solution, companies not only meet their international regulatory compliance goals but also optimize their social and environmental performance, creating long-term value for the business."

The integration of ESGeo with business operations not only enables more efficient compliance with regulatory requirements but also facilitates the management, governance, and enhancement of impacts, risks, and opportunities through a direct link to operational processes.

A choice of deployment options is available. Customers can engage directly with ESGeo, or work with Rockwell and its PartnerNetwork system integrator, Avvale, to integrate the necessary systems.

