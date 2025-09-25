Besqab AB (publ): Besqab Acquires Development Rights for Approximately 90 New Homes on Kungsholmen, Stockholm

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has signed an agreement to acquire development rights for approximately 90 new residential units within the property Paradiset 23, located on Kungsholmen in central Stockholm. The acquisition is structured as a share deal with Fabege. The purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 200 million. Possession is expected on May 4 2026, with construction scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab says:

"We are very pleased to acquire another centrally located residential project in Stockholm, allowing us to continue contributing to the city's development with attractive new homes. Besqab recently launched the Kellhagen project in the nearby area, and given the positive market response, we look forward to introducing a new residential development on Kungsholmen as early as next year."

The acquisition from Fabege includes development rights for approximately 90 residential apartments, corresponding to around 8,000 square meters of gross floor area (GFA), at a purchase price of approximately SEK 200 million. The homes are planned as tenant-owned apartments, designed to meet Besqab's high standards for climate and energy efficiency. The acquisition pertains to part of the property Paradiset 23, adjacent to Nordenflychtsvägen in western Kungsholmen.

The project plan includes the demolition of a vacant office building and the construction of a new residential building, with recessed terraces on the top floor apartments. In addition to housing, the plan includes ground-floor commercial spaces, a garage, and a shelter. Possession is expected on May 4, 2026, with construction commencing shortly thereafter.

Over the past fifteen years, western Kungsholmen has undergone extensive urban development, adding offices, housing, and services. The zoning plan for Paradiset 23 was legally approved in 2024 and includes, in addition to new housing, plans for renovation and new construction of office spaces aimed at creating a vibrant street environment in the area bordering Stadshagen and Hornsbergs strand.

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73 410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR & Communication, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70 778 28 97

