Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical strengthens leadership team with appointment of Clinical Director

Neola Medical AB (publ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eva Bondesson as Clinical Director, effective October 1, 2025. As Neola Medical advances through the clinical phase, Eva Bondesson brings extensive experience that will strengthen the leadership team and support the company's pathway toward market authorization of Neola®, the company's medical device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring, designed to detect potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies.

With 30 years of experience in medical technology and in the pharmaceutical industry, combined with a PhD in advanced medical research, with a focus on lung physiology and how the body functions in health and disease, Eva Bondesson brings deep expertise in global clinical development, regulatory processes, and study execution. She has successfully led clinical development strategies to support product approvals and launches across several therapeutic areas, with a particular focus on lung and respiratory diseases.

"We are very pleased to welcome Eva Bondesson to Neola Medical's leadership team. Her extensive experience in global clinical development, including collaboration with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities, will be highly valuable as we advance through the clinical phase and prepare for our planned U.S. market authorization. With her strong expertise in lung physiology and proven track record in leading international studies, she brings an important complement to our team and to our mission of improving outcomes for preterm born babies," says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

"Joining Neola Medical at this exciting stage of its clinical journey is both motivating and meaningful. With extensive experience in clinical studies and regulatory processes, and with a long-standing focus on lung physiology, I look forward to contributing to the company's next phase and its mission to advance neonatal intensive care," says Eva Bondesson, incoming Clinical Director at Neola Medical.

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.