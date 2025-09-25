Betolar Oyj: Betolar and Nordkalk Collaborate to Commercialize Tailings-based Circular Calcite

Betolar Plc

Press Release

25 September 2025 at 8:15 a.m. EEST

Betolar and Nordkalk Collaborate to Commercialize Tailings-based Circular Calcite

Betolar Plc and leading limestone company Nordkalk Oy Ab have initiated a joint research project aimed at increasing utilization opportunities for a by-product known as circular calcite, which is based on flotation tailings, at Nordkalk's Lappeenranta production site. This agreement marks, subject to technical validation and market assessment, the beginning of a long-term collaboration with the objective of commercializing circular calcite for mining or construction solutions.

The project consists of two phases:

Pre-commercial Phase: Betolar's SidePrime analysis service will be used to evaluate the binder potential of the material. Following the initial analysis, Betolar will develop a tailored solution for Nordkalk to utilize the tailings material in the production of concrete additives and aggregates, binder material, and geopolymer concrete or similar products. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Commercial Phase: Should the pre-commercial phase yield promising results, the parties intend to commercialize the circular calcite and establish a long-term collaboration.

"Our collaboration reflects a strong commitment to building partnerships that create value for both parties and promote circular economy - particularly in relation to underutilized materials. We are pleased to be working with Nordkalk and supporting them in unlocking the broader commercial potential of their product," says Tuija Kalpala, the President and CEO of Betolar.

"Nordkalk is determined to utilize 100 % of its mined minerals and co-operation with Betolar is a very important step to reach this at our Lappeenranta site. Many of mining industry tailings will become valuable future sources of minerals but need new technologies, determination and open minds in creation process. By joining forces in this particular project, we intend to create interesting new products and raw material for the local construction industry", says Mikael Furu, the EVP Commercial Nordics of Nordkalk.

