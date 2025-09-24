Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTLK | ISIN: US2350501019 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
24.09.25 | 21:43
16,510 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DALLASNEWS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALLASNEWS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2025 22:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DallasNews Corporation Completes Merger with Hearst

The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant Will Now Operate as Part of Hearst

DallasNews to Cease Trading as a Public Company

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) (the "Company" or "DallasNews"), the holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant, announced today that the Company's pending merger with Hearst (the "Hearst Merger") has now been completed and DallasNews shareholders will receive an all cash consideration of $16.50 per share of DallasNews common stock.

The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant will now operate as part of Hearst, one of the nation's leading information, services and media companies.

As a result of the closing of the transaction, shares of DallasNews Series A common stock ceased trading following the closing of trading on Nasdaq on September 24, 2025.

The Hearst Merger was announced by DallasNews and Hearst on July 10, 2025, and the agreement was approved by shareholders at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 23, 2025.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to DallasNews Corporation and Haynes Boone served as legal advisor.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News, a leading daily newspaper, is renowned for its excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties. As a testament to its commitment to quality journalism, the publication has been honored with nine Pulitzer Prizes. Medium Giant, an integrated creative marketing agency with offices in Dallas and Tulsa, works with a roster of premium brands and companies. In 2024, the agency earned top industry recognition, winning an AAF Addy and the AMA DFW Annual Marketer of the Year Award for Campaign of the Year, along with six prestigious Davey Awards. Medium Giant is a wholly owned business of DallasNews Corporation. For additional information, visit mediumgiant.co.

Shareholder Contacts
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
Toll-free: 1-866-416-0577
DALN@dfking.com

Okapi Partners LLC
Toll-free: 1-844-343-2621
Info@okapipartners.com

Media Contact
Gagnier Communications
Riyaz Lalani / Dan Gagnier
DallasNews@gagnierfc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.