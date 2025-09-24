X-ELIO powers on Texas solar-and-storage plant that will supply BASF Freeport operations

The Liberty Energy project has 72 MW of solar PV capacity and 60 MW of battery storage capacity

Key milestone in achieving 100% renewable energy supply for BASF Freeport's expected power needs

FREEPORT, Texas and DAYTON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-ELIO has officially launched operations at its Liberty Energy Project in Dayton, Texas. The Liberty project, which combines 72 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity with an additional 60 MW of battery storage capacity, is X-ELIO's first combined solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in the United States. With Liberty now operational, 100% of the expected power at BASF's Freeport site will be supplied by renewable energy.

The inauguration ceremony at the Liberty site brought together representatives from both companies, along with key stakeholders including institutional representatives, project partners, and members of the local community who have partnered with X-ELIO through its Community & Nature Plan Program.

"The inauguration of the Liberty Project marks an important milestone in our journey toward more sustainable operations and enabling the green transformation of our customers," said Brad Morrison, Senior Vice President and General Manager at BASF Freeport. "Thanks to our partnership with X-ELIO, we are able to supply 100% of our expected purchased power at our Freeport site from renewable sources. This project supports our long-term commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 and reflects the kind of collaboration needed to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future."

BASF will source 48 MW of electricity from the Liberty Project to help power its Freeport site as part of a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) announced in 2022 . Freeport is one of BASF's six global Verbund sites, which takes an integrated approach to manufacturing, raw materials and energy management.

"The Liberty Project represents a major step in our planned expansion in the U.S., a key market for X-ELIO," said Lluís Noguera, Chairman and CEO at X-ELIO. "We are currently developing a pipeline of 2.8 GW of solar PV and 2.1 GW of storage projects to advance competitive energy solutions, support local communities, and power a growing American economy."

"This Project exemplifies how X-ELIO creates high-quality projects that ensure cost-effective and reliable energy, providing significant value to our partners," said Kerri Neary, Country Manager of X-ELIO in the U.S. "We take pride in supporting BASF and playing a role in the economic and social development of Texas, establishing a benchmark for future projects both within the state and beyond."

Social and local commitment

Under the umbrella of its Community & Nature Plan Program, X-ELIO remains committed to supporting local communities and organizations throughout the lifecycle of its projects. In coordination with local partners in the county, the company has undertaken several initiatives to benefit the surrounding neighborhoods.

These include the creation of the Dwelling Garden in Liberty, a shared green space for the community to gather; the construction of a boardwalk at Kleb Woods Nature Preserve, improving accessibility for people with reduced mobility, families with children, and all community members; and the restoration of the drainage system at the Liberty Food Bank, enhancing safety and enabling the organization to better serve families in need. X-ELIO has also launched a marketing campaign to recruit volunteers for Meals on Wheels, further supporting the local community.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com .

About X-ELIO

X-ELIO, a Brookfield-owned company, specialized in the development of renewable energy projects with a global presence in Spain, Italy, Germany, the United States, Japan, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. With 20 years of experience and more than 3 GW built, this world-leading company is strongly committed to sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website at www.X-ELIO.com , our LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/x-elio , or our X profile at https://X.com/X_Elio .

