Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Amprion AG Dual EUR 4&15yr Green Notes
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 25, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion AG
EUR 600mn 2.75% Senior unsecured Green Notes due September 2029
EUR 900mn 4.00% Senior unsecured Green Notes due September 2040
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Amprion AG
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISINs:
DE000A460N20
DE000A460N38
Aggregate nominal amount:
4yr - EUR 600mn
15yr - EUR 900mn
Description:
EUR 600mn 2.75% Green Notes due September 2029
EUR 900mn 4.00% Green Notes due September 2040
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
DZ Bank
Helaba
ING Bank
LBBW
SEB
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.