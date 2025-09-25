Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
25.09.25 | 09:34
32,780 Euro
+0,95 % +0,310
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,92032,94009:50
32,93032,94009:50
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 09:36 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Amprion AG Dual EUR 4&15yr Green Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 25, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion AG

EUR 600mn 2.75% Senior unsecured Green Notes due September 2029

EUR 900mn 4.00% Senior unsecured Green Notes due September 2040

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Amprion AG

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISINs:

DE000A460N20

DE000A460N38

Aggregate nominal amount:

4yr - EUR 600mn

15yr - EUR 900mn

Description:

EUR 600mn 2.75% Green Notes due September 2029

EUR 900mn 4.00% Green Notes due September 2040

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

DZ Bank

Helaba

ING Bank

LBBW

SEB

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
