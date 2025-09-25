Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Amprion AG Dual EUR 4&15yr Green Notes

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

September 25, 2025

Amprion AG

EUR 600mn 2.75% Senior unsecured Green Notes due September 2029

EUR 900mn 4.00% Senior unsecured Green Notes due September 2040

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Amprion AG Guarantor (if any): None ISINs: DE000A460N20 DE000A460N38 Aggregate nominal amount: 4yr - EUR 600mn 15yr - EUR 900mn Description: EUR 600mn 2.75% Green Notes due September 2029 EUR 900mn 4.00% Green Notes due September 2040 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BayernLB DZ Bank Helaba ING Bank LBBW SEB UniCredit Bank AG

