REC led the US residential solar panel market in the first half of 2025, while Tesla lost share in home batteries and inverters amid supply and policy pressures, according to EnergySage.From pv magazine USA Amid a backdrop of a struggling residential solar market, competition remains fierce as equipment providers seek to lead in market share. A report from EnergySage, operator of the largest U.S. residential solar online marketplace, noted shifting dynamics among market leaders quoted on its platform. The report, with data through the first half of 2025, said that in the short term, supply disruptions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...