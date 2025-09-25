AGCO Corporation: €54 Million Investment in AGCO Power's Plant

New Production Capacity and a Stronger Role for the Circular Economy

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced that its AGCO Power division is opening new production facilities in Linnavuori, Finland, strengthening the competitiveness of manufacturing and highlighting the importance of the circular economy in modern power generation. The investment, valued at €54 million, is part of AGCO Corporation's previous €70 million commitment to the Linnavuori engine plant.

The new facilities include a state-of-the-art machining hall for manufacturing Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) components and cylinder heads for AGCO Power's latest CORE engine. The expanded remanufacturing area increases the plant's capacity to produce remanufactured engines.

AGCO Power is part of AGCO Corporation. The Linnavuori plant manufactures engines for AGCO's world leading tractor brands - Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®.

AGCO's Global Center of Expertise in Finland

"This machining investment strengthens Linnavuori's role as AGCO's global center of expertise for engines. We are investing in cutting-edge production technology and sustainable solutions that support farmers around the world," says Kelvin Bennett, Senior Vice President of Engineering at AGCO.

Linnavuori, already Finland's largest transmission gear manufacturing site by volume, has expanded its capacity with the addition of 5,600 square meters of new production space.

Remanufacturing - Circular Economy in Practice for Over Half a Century

Stefan Caspari, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Business Effectiveness at AGCO, emphasizes that the remanufacturing expansion supports the company's long-term strategy and Farmer First approach.

"Farmers value total cost of ownership. This expansion enables AGCO to better support them not only with new equipment investments but also with maintaining existing machinery through more cost-effective remanufacturing solutions," Caspari says.

AGCO Power has been refurbishing engines for over 50 years, with systematic remanufacturing starting in 1990. Today, over 1,000 engines are remanufactured annually, and with the new facilities, the maximum capacity will reach 2,500 engines per year.

"Remanufactured engines extend the lifespan of machines and allow up to 80% of the engine's mass to be reused, including all cast iron components. This results in a much lower carbon footprint compared to manufacturing a new engine," explains Jussi Rinne, Director of Quality and Aftermarket.

In addition to remanufactured engines, Linnavuori also produces gas engine blocks and marine engines.

New investments support the development of sustainable power generation

In 2024, AGCO Power also opened a clean energy laboratory in Linnavuori, where future lower carbon engine technologies are researched and tested. The newly completed machining hall and remanufacturing expansion complement the Linnavuori site, strengthening AGCO Power's position in sustainable power generation solutions.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.?

About AGCO Power

AGCO Power is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of engines for off-road machines. We produce engines for well-known tractor brands such as Fendt, Valtra, and Massey Ferguson. In addition to these, AGCO Power engines are used in other work machines, including forestry equipment. Production facilities are located in Finland, China, Brazil, and Argentina. The Linnavuori plant has been operating for over 80 years and is a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation.

