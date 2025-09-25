Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888282 | ISIN: US0010841023 | Ticker-Symbol: AGJ
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 15:36
92,58 Euro
+1,27 % +1,16
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,0292,0411:22
91,0292,0411:22
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGCO Corporation: €54 Million Investment in AGCO Power's Plant

New Production Capacity and a Stronger Role for the Circular Economy

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced that its AGCO Power division is opening new production facilities in Linnavuori, Finland, strengthening the competitiveness of manufacturing and highlighting the importance of the circular economy in modern power generation. The investment, valued at €54 million, is part of AGCO Corporation's previous €70 million commitment to the Linnavuori engine plant.

AGCO Power's Linnavuori factory in Finland, expanded with a €54 million investment, now features state-of-the-art machining and remanufacturing facilities. The site leads in sustainable power generation and circular economy practices, supporting farmers worldwide with innovative engine solutions. Image shows a view of the facility's machining hall.

The new facilities include a state-of-the-art machining hall for manufacturing Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) components and cylinder heads for AGCO Power's latest CORE engine. The expanded remanufacturing area increases the plant's capacity to produce remanufactured engines.

AGCO Power is part of AGCO Corporation. The Linnavuori plant manufactures engines for AGCO's world leading tractor brands - Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®.

AGCO's Global Center of Expertise in Finland
"This machining investment strengthens Linnavuori's role as AGCO's global center of expertise for engines. We are investing in cutting-edge production technology and sustainable solutions that support farmers around the world," says Kelvin Bennett, Senior Vice President of Engineering at AGCO.

Linnavuori, already Finland's largest transmission gear manufacturing site by volume, has expanded its capacity with the addition of 5,600 square meters of new production space.

Remanufacturing - Circular Economy in Practice for Over Half a Century
Stefan Caspari, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Business Effectiveness at AGCO, emphasizes that the remanufacturing expansion supports the company's long-term strategy and Farmer First approach.

"Farmers value total cost of ownership. This expansion enables AGCO to better support them not only with new equipment investments but also with maintaining existing machinery through more cost-effective remanufacturing solutions," Caspari says.

AGCO Power has been refurbishing engines for over 50 years, with systematic remanufacturing starting in 1990. Today, over 1,000 engines are remanufactured annually, and with the new facilities, the maximum capacity will reach 2,500 engines per year.

"Remanufactured engines extend the lifespan of machines and allow up to 80% of the engine's mass to be reused, including all cast iron components. This results in a much lower carbon footprint compared to manufacturing a new engine," explains Jussi Rinne, Director of Quality and Aftermarket.

In addition to remanufactured engines, Linnavuori also produces gas engine blocks and marine engines.

New investments support the development of sustainable power generation
In 2024, AGCO Power also opened a clean energy laboratory in Linnavuori, where future lower carbon engine technologies are researched and tested. The newly completed machining hall and remanufacturing expansion complement the Linnavuori site, strengthening AGCO Power's position in sustainable power generation solutions.

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra are registered trademarks of AGCO. AGCO Power is a trademark of AGCO.

About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.?

About AGCO Power
AGCO Power is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of engines for off-road machines. We produce engines for well-known tractor brands such as Fendt, Valtra, and Massey Ferguson. In addition to these, AGCO Power engines are used in other work machines, including forestry equipment. Production facilities are located in Finland, China, Brazil, and Argentina. The Linnavuori plant has been operating for over 80 years and is a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation.

Factory remanufacturing of engines requires strong expertise, as each engine is assembled entirely by a single technician.

AGCO Red and Black Logo; Your Agriculture Company

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780166/AGCO_Power_Linnavuori_factory_in_Finland.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780167/AGCO_power_technician.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354035/AGCO_Red_Black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/54-million-investment-in-agco-powers-plant-302565007.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.