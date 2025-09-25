TOKYO, Sept 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JERA Co., Inc. ("JERA") and DENSO CORPORATION ("DENSO") hereby announce that they have today begun demonstration testing of hydrogen production at JERA's Shin-Nagoya Thermal Power Station (Nagoya, Aichi) using SOEC*1 water electrolysis systems developed by DENSO (electrolysis power*2: 200kW).Because it emits no CO2 when burned, hydrogen is being considered for use in a variety of applications including power generation, transportation, and industry and is expected to play a key role in achieving a carbon-neutral society. In this context, in August 2024 JERA and DENSO began jointly developing high-efficiency hydrogen generation technology using SOECs developed by DENSO*3 and have since moved forward with preparations for hydrogen production demonstration testing.The two companies have now begun Japan's first demonstration testing at a thermal power station. This demonstration testing aims to achieve hydrogen production with the world's highest-level electrolysis efficiency by applying DENSO's heat-management technology to minimize the heat discharged by the SOECs. Going forward, based on the results of the demonstration testing, we aim to scale up the electrolysis power from 200kW to several thousand kW as we accelerate efforts to drive the practical application of SOEC next-generation fuel production systems.Aiming to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions from its domestic and international operations by 2050, JERA is building a hydrogen and ammonia supply chain and pursuing the development of zero-emissions thermal that emits no CO2 during power generation. DENSO is applying technologies it has nurtured in the mobility field to further advance development aimed at hydrogen utilization. Through this joint demonstration testing, both companies will work for the early establishment of a global supply chain for green hydrogen and ammonia and contribute to finding solutions for global decarbonization and energy issues.*1 SOEC (Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell): A system that operates at high temperatures using a ceramic membrane as an electrolyte to electrolyze steam and produce hydrogen. SOECs have exceptionally high electrolysis efficiency (up to around 80%) and offer the advantage of using less electricity than other water electrolysis methods such as PEM and alkaline.*2 Electrolysis Power: Electric power allocated to water electrolysis.*3 See 5 August 2024 press release: DENSO and JERA to Jointly Develop High-Efficiency Hydrogen Generation Technology that Combines SOEC with Waste Heat Utilization and to Conduct Joint Demonstration Testing at a JERA Thermal Power StationSource: DensoCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.