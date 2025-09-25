Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") announces that Damian Lopez has resigned as a director and from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of today's date.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Lopez for his contributions.

Kevin Zhou, subject to regulatory approval, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Mr. Zhou brings experience in corporate finance and venture capital, and has served as Corporate Secretary for mineral exploration companies, including TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU). He is currently a Transactions Associate at Resurgent Capital, where he is involved in a range of investment and corporate transactions. Mr. Zhou holds a Bachelor of Commerce with distinction from the University of Toronto and is a CFA Level III candidate.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the impact of leadership changes at the Company and regulatory approval. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

