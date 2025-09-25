

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.415 billion, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $1.685 billion, or $2.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.939 billion or $3.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $17.596 billion from $16.405 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.1 - $18.75 Bln



