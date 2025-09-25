Indutrade AB: Indutrade makes add-on acquisition within Life Science

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Swedish company Aldax AB, www.aldax.se, with annual sales of approximately SEK 50 million.

Aldax is a technical trading company offering miniature fluidic components and instrumentation to the life science sector. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio, including proportional valves, solenoid valves, pumps, regulators, fittings, tubing, and sensors. It also provides subassemblies tailored to specific client needs. The primary customers are medical and analytical instrumentation manufacturers in the Nordics.

Aldax was founded in 1990, has eight employees and is located in Stockholm, Sweden. As an add-on to Indutrade-owned Colly Flowtech in Sweden, the companies' combined offerings will provide good growth opportunities.

The closing takes place today and Aldax will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisition is Indutrade's ninth in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 200 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.