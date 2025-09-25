Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI"), is pleased to announce plans to carry out a soil geochemical survey program at its wholly-owned Last Chance antimony-gold property, located 18 kilometers west of Kinross Gold's Round Mountain gold mine in south-central Nevada. The survey is scheduled to begin on or around September 29th. The purpose of the field program is to follow up on recommendations from the recently completed structural geology field program (see September 9, 2025 news release), with special emphasis on prospective trends that were identified. Last Chance is a historical producer but modern exploration methods have never been applied; the new soil data gathered will be used to further narrow down target areas already identified.

Highlights:

Soil geochemical survey will collect up to 1,000 samples;

Data will be used to fine-tune drill targets examining correlation of structures with alteration and known mineralization;

The grid comprises a 75 foot station spacing along lines spaced 150 feet apart;

Last Chance is an historical mine, having produced 400 tons of material averaging 20% antimony during World War I, and 29 tons averaging 45% antimony in 1939; 1

Between 1941 and 1942, over 200 tons of stibnite were shipped, with the last reported production comprising 44 tons at between 10-15% antimony, in 1958; 1

Samples recently taken by Company personnel include 6.66% and 11.61% stibnite, ranging from 0.005% to 11.61% stibnite;

Disseminated to massive stibnite is most often found in quartz-carbonate veins and quartz-carbonate flooded metasedimentary host rocks in at least three locations over a distance of 1 kilometer (see also MILI News Release dated June 19, 2025).

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated, "We are in a period of higher demand for defense-related commodities and minerals placing further importance on antimony, it is needed in greater quantities as more countries modernize equipment. Global competition for antimony has increased the need for domestic sources, it is officially listed as a critical mineral in the U.S. which means it gets special attention in policy and planning. Increased government investment into critical minerals has been observed in the form of grants, equity and loans."

"Soil geochemistry is a cost-effective and often powerful tool in areas lacking abundant outcrop that can reveal subtle geochemical footprints at surface. It provides MILI with a cost-effective way to zero in on potentially buried mineralized systems. At Last Chance, soil sampling will help us further pinpoint the structures and halos that appear to be related to stibnite mineralization, sharpening our drill targets and increasing our chances of discovery. Soil geochemical analysis is an inexpensive method to assist in further honing in on drill targets."

Results from the geochemical survey will be incorporated with other data gathered on the property, to date, enabling discrete drill targets to be delineated to test both for extensions of known, historically developed mineralized structures as well as others indicated by recent and the forthcoming field work. Samples will be stored securely prior to shipping them to American Assay Laboratories, located in Sparks, Nevada, a roughly three hour drive from the property. All standard Quality Assurance - Quality Control protocols will be implemented to assure accuracy of the results obtained. Management looks forward to releasing and reviewing the results of this forthcoming soil geochemical survey as soon as they become available.

(1)(source: Lawrence, E.F., 1963: ANTIMONY DEPOSITS OF NEVADA, Nevada Bureau of Mines, Bulletin 61, p. 152).

IMAGE 1: Soil Sampling Grid Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/267895_0a8913d56430380c_001full.jpg

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Grant of PSUs (performance stock units)

Based on achieving future significant milestones, the company announces that it has reserved 6.6 million PSUs for officers, directors, employees and consultants of the company under the terms of the company's incentive share unit plan for a period of five years.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's exploration plans in relation to the Last Chance gold and antimony project, and future conditions related to global and US critical minerals development. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Known risks include risks related to future demand for antimony, alterations of supply chains in a manner that deprioritizes domestic exploration, development and production of antimony or critical minerals in the United States and in the world, or risks related operating in the mineral exploration space, including permitting, labour shortages or disruptions, social disruptions, availability of capital, availability of equipment and other resources, or similar risks. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates, or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267895

SOURCE: Military Metals Corp.