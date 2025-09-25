DarioHealth Corp.: DarioHealth Announces Strategic Review Following Multiple Unsolicited Inbound Expressions of Interest

Board forms Special Committee and engages Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisor

Company completed an oversubscribed $17.5 million private placement to capitalize on significant commercial momentum

Dario optimized its cap table by converting preferred shares into common shares and common shares equivalents, positioning it for future opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in digital health solutions for chronic condition management, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive strategic review to maximize shareholder value following multiple unsolicited inbound strategic inquiries from interested parties.

Dario's Board of Directors has established a special committee (the "Special Committee") of independent directors and engaged Perella Weinberg Partners, a leading global independent advisory firm, as financial advisor.

The Special Committee will consider a full range of potential opportunities including a sale, merger, strategic business combination, or continued execution of the Company's successful standalone strategy.

Recent Company Developments:

The Company recently completed the conversion of outstanding preferred shares into shares of common stock (and common stock equivalents), creating a clearer, more transparent equity structure. Strengthened Balance Sheet: Earlier this week, Dario successfully completed an oversubscribed $17.5 million private placement transaction. The funding brings Dario's pro forma cash position to approximately $40 million as of the end of Q2 2025, providing substantial runway to execute the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

"Dario has built one of the most comprehensive multi-condition digital health platforms, supported by clinical evidence and growing commercial traction," said Lawrence Leisure Co-Chair of Dario's Special Committee. "A simplified cap table and reinforced balance sheet enables the Company to continue delivering high-quality solutions to our customers and partners, while pursuing strategic opportunities from a position of strength and increasing commercial momentum. With multiple unsolicited inquiries received, the Board believes this is the right time to evaluate strategic opportunities to potentially maximize shareholder value."

Dario's Board of Directors has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation, nor has it made any decisions related to its strategic review and any potential transactions at this time. Dario does not intend to comment on its strategic review until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or necessary. There can be no assurances as to the outcome or timing of such review, or whether any particular transaction may be pursued or consummated.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts:

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Zoe Harrison

VP, Accounting and Corporate Development

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of the Company related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its exploration of a strategic review, the timing thereof and its future prospects. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

