Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Announces Phase Two Drilling at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Phase Two Drilling Underway with a Planned Target of 9000 Metres of Core and RC Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced an update on the 2025 Phase Two drill program at the Company's flagship Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in southwestern Alaska. Flat covers 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd. ("Doyon"), one of Alaska's largest Native Regional Corporations and Tectonic's second-largest shareholder.

Flat is emerging as a potential tier-one, free-milling, heap-leachable gold mining opportunity strategically located near one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits, the Donlin Gold Project.

Highlights of the 2025 Phase Two Drill Program

Program Timeline: Phase Two drilling commenced on August 15 and is scheduled to continue through late October 2025.

Three-Rig Program: Two diamond core rigs and one reverse circulation (RC) rig are currently operating with a target of +9,000m of drilling. When combined with Phase One, Tectonic expects to complete over 16,000 metres in 2025, the largest drill campaign in both Company and project history.

Chicken Mountain Priority: Systematic delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain to support a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

Alpha Bowl Expansion: Follow-up and step-out drilling building on Alpha Bowl's 2024 discovery hole (65.5 m at 1.2 g/t Au, including 6.1 m at 6.0 g/t Au and 1.5 m at 21.7 g/t Au) and the first 2025 Phase One assay result announced September 10, 2025 (41.15 m at 2.23 g/t Au, including 21.34 m at 4.00 g/t Au with 4.57 m at 13.25 g/t Au)

Exploration Upside: Select drilling on new targets as warranted, with additional field mapping and prospecting.

Year-Round Operations Initiative: Significant investment in logistics and infrastructure to enable an early spring 2026 restart and lay the foundation for year-round operating capacity.

Environmental Stewardship: Development of an integrated Environmental Baseline Study program in support of long-term planning

Peter Kleespies, Vice President of Exploration, commented:

"Phase One at Flat delivered on every objective, with over 7,700 metres drilled across multiple intrusion targets, and our very first hole of the 2025 returned two strong zones of mineralization, including high-grade gold such as 4.0 g/t Au over 21.34m with 13.55 g/t Au over 4.27m.

Phase Two builds on that momentum with systematic delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain - the largest and most advanced system on the property - while also stepping out at Alpha Bowl, where we have made one of Alaska's newest high-grade gold discoveries. Just as importantly, our investments in logistics and infrastructure will allow us to restart drilling as early as spring 2026 and transition Flat closer to year-round operations. Together, these programs are laying the foundation for Flat's first mineral resource estimate and a future Preliminary Economic Assessment."

Primary Target: Chicken Mountain - Establishing the Foundation for a Maiden Resource

Scale & System: Chicken Mountain is a 6.5 km x 6.0 km monzonite intrusion with over 3 km of drilled mineralized strike from 86 drill holes, more than half of which ended in gold mineralization, including two deep holes exceeding 400m in length. Despite this, drilling to date has tested only a fraction of the Chicken Mountain intrusion, which is only one of six kilometre-scale intrusion targets across the 99,000 acre Flat land position.

Evidence of a Large Gold System: Every creek draining from Chicken Mountain, including Alpha Bowl's Flat Creek, has historically yielded placer gold, underscoring the size and fertility of the system.

Phase Two Design: Systematic section-based drilling with fences of diamond and RC holes across 1 km of strike. Drill orientations are optimized (azimuth 120°, dips -55° to -70°) to cut the northeast-striking, west-dipping sheeted vein arrays identified during Tectonic's 2023 and 2025 oriented core programs.

Objective: Deliver a supplementary dataset that will assist in supporting a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate and establish the technical foundation for a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

For an overview of our 2025 Phase Two exploration program, including maps, figures, and supporting data, view the PDF presentation +HERE

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 260,000 incentive stock options to new employees of the Company to purchase up to 260,000 common shares ("Option Shares") in the capital of Tectonic. The stock options have an exercise price of C$1.25 per Option Share, vest over an eighteen-month period in three equal installments every six months from the grant date and expire five years from the grant date.

Footnotes and References:

Placer production figures from "Mineral Occurrence and Development Potential Report, Locatable and Salable Minerals, Bering Sea-Western Interior Resource Management Plan, BLM Alaska Technical Report 60", prepared by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, November 2010.?

Qualified Person?

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

