Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports on progress for various projects that it has conducted exploration on. A summary of work and assays received to date are discussed below:

Nobody Knows Claim

The Company has conducted prospecting as well as soil, silt and rock sampling for geochemical studies in addition to mapping on the Nobody Knows claim. To date a total of 32 silt, 148 rock and 338 soil samples have been collected and submitted for analysis.

Assays have been received for 62 rock samples which included several mineralized float boulders on the spur logging road. The analysis and study of these float rocks has indicated that the mineralization is related to an intrusive dyke greatly narrowing the source search area. The size of some of the float rocks indicates a potential wide source zone. Assays for 5 rocks from an area of granodiorite float blast rock is shown in the following table:

Sample Number Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Zinc % Lead % Arsenic % 25-GB-1 5.5231 88.48 0.326 3.06 0.587 0.436 25-GB-2 0.1572 4.71 0.0176 0.064 0.027 0.163 25-GB-3 0.4302 4.66 0.0267 0.033 0.035 0.0079 25-GB-4 8.8027 77.02 0.285 0.27 0.17 1.379 25-GB-01 10.8729 186.0 0.245 2.58 0.734 1.781

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the consistent high metal content in a variety of different boulders is highly encouraging. These results are being further investigated.

Samples 25-GB-1, 4 and 25-GB-01 are whitish, highly altered intrusive with fine grained arsenopyrite, pyrite and sphalerite with minor chalcopyrite. Sample 25-GB-3 is a grey, medium grained granodiorite in the area of the float blast rocks. Sample 25-GB-2 (15 cm in size) is a grey, medium grained granodiorite in contact with sample 25-GB-3 as shown in the photo below.





Rock geochemical sampling of all exposed outcrops was conducted for which the Company has received analysis for the initial 62 samples. In addition to the above samples, values for the other rocks gave values ranging from 0.0005 to 1.896 g/t gold, 0.01 to 89.93 g/t silver, 5.5 ppm to 9.05 % copper and 1 to 839 ppm arsenic. Granodiorite mapped along a powerline right of way was the most anomalous in arsenic and gold with the highest value being 839 ppm arsenic and 0.135 g/t gold from float granodiorite along this road.

In addition, the Company located an outcrop with chalcocite and bornite SE of the original Nobody Knows #2 copper-silver bearing red bed. The Company is awaiting results of sampling in this area.

North Mitchell

The Company is conducting further work to evaluate an alteration zone with quartz stockwork associated with fine grained pyrite, sphalerite and galena. The photo below shows the zone of interest:





As well, the Company has completed exploration on the Grassy, Premier East and SB antimony project. Assays will be released upon receipt and interpretation.

The Company is working on completing a $1,000,000 flow through financing to explore the properties discussed above.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

