

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) on Thursday announced an expansion of its direct-to-patient program, allowing eligible U.S. patients to access Sotyktu at significantly reduced prices.



Starting January 2026, BMS' Sotyktu, indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, will be available through the new BMS Patient Connect platform at over 80% off the current list price.



This initiative follows the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance program, launched earlier this month, which offers the anticoagulant drug Eliquis at a discount of more than 40%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News