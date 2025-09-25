Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 14:22
20,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,56020,94014:56
20,46020,86014:57
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 14:24 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fujitsu Limited: SC Ventures and Fujitsu join forces to incubate Project Quanta

Joint venture will focus on accelerating quantum capability and value by integrating quantum resources and talent on a digital platform.

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Ventures by Standard Chartered Bank, which builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking, together with Fujitsu, a leading developer of quantum software and hardware, are set to join forces on September 25 to incubate Project Quanta. The project will integrate multiple software and hardware technologies to provide clients a platform to rapidly explore, develop and integrate quantum computing and quantum-inspired applications.

The joint venture will leverage Fujitsu's expertise in quantum computing R&D and software-and-algorithm development as well as insights gained through the development of its superconducting quantum computer. It will bring this expertise together with SC Ventures' venture building prowess and deep insights into financial institutions to accelerate the development of quantum use cases, intellectual property, resources and value.

In this platform, in addition to the development environment, it provides pre-built algorithms in areas such as fraud detection, risk simulations, derivative pricing, and credit decision, enabling users to develop their own algorithms. We also provide access to data and backend hardware, allowing users to test their algorithms.

This project will utilize Fujitsu's quantum computing technology. Fujitsu has been developing quantum computing capabilities through both software and hardware advancements utilizing multiple joint research initiatives. Based on the collaboration with RIKEN, Fujitsu is currently developing a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer, scheduled to begin operation in fiscal 2026.

Looking ahead, the company is also planning the development of a plus-10,000 qubit (250 logical qubit) superconducting quantum computer by fiscal 2030.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sc-ventures-and-fujitsu-join-forces-to-incubate-project-quanta-302567108.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.