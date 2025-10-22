KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and professional football club Kawasaki Frontale Co., Ltd. today announced that American football team Fujitsu Frontiers, women's basketball team Fujitsu Red Wave, in addition to the football team itself have become the first sports teams in Japan to join the "Sports for Nature" Framework.Sports for Nature is a joint initiative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, International Olympic Committee, United Nations Environment Programme, Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and Dona Bertarelli Philanthropy.It aims to deliver transformative action for nature across sports, by 2030 and beyond, enabling sports to champion nature and contribute to its protection and restoration.Through the three teams' efforts, the Fujitsu Group aims to educate sports fans in Japan about the importance of environmental protection and inspire individual behavioral change.The Fujitsu Group will continue to conduct business activities aimed at solving issues from environmental, social, and economic perspectives as a member of the global community, promoting initiatives for coexistence with nature.Overview of Sports for Nature and Fujitsu Group activitiesBased on four principles-to protect nature and avoid damage to natural habitats and species; to restore and regenerate nature wherever possible; to understand and reduce risks to nature in supply chains; and to educate and inspire positive action for nature across and beyond sports- S4N provides a game plan for sports - at all levels - to accelerate and inspire others to take action for nature.The three Fujitsu group sports teams that have joined the S4N Framework, as top teams and top athletes in their respective sports, pursue victory daily, bringing shared excitement and positive impact to regional communities. However, their activities generate a certain level of environmental impact.By committing to the S4N Framework, the activities to increase positive impacts on biodiversity include the following:Fujitsu Frontiers and Fujitsu Red Wave- Clothing recycling for effective resource utilization, including collection of used clothes.Kawasaki Frontale- Clothing recycling for effective resource utilization, including collection of used clothes.- Waste reduction at home games.- Cleaning activities with fans and supporters to improve river water quality.These activities come on the backdrop of Fujitsu's vision to become a "technology company that realizes net positive through digital services" by 2030 and the Fujitsu Group's efforts to solve global environmental issues as one of its materiality areas. Within this, the key initiative of coexistence with nature (biodiversity conservation) involves efforts to achieve "nature positive" - to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030 on a 2020 baseline, and achieve full recovery by 2050, in line with the mission of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Specifically, in addition to activities that reduce negative impacts on biodiversity using ecological footprint as an indicator, the company also implements activities that increase positive impacts, such as forest conservation activities.Furthermore, in improving people's well-being, "Sports" has been set as a new materiality area from fiscal year 2025. This involves promoting sports through the Fujitsu Group's long-standing support for various sports teams and athletes, as well as strengthening ties with local communities and enhancing corporate image and employee engagement.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data and Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout Kawasaki Frontale Co., Ltd.Kawasaki Frontale is a professional football club based in Kawasaki, Japan. Originally founded in 1955 as the Fujitsu Football Club, the team turned professional and adopted its current name in 1997, joining the J.League (Japan Professional Football League) two years later in 1999. Frontale claimed its first major title in 2017 by winning the Meiji Yasuda J1 League and has since become one of Japan's most successful clubs, capturing a total of seven major titles by 2023. The team also reached the finals of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25, finishing as runners-up. Beyond football, Kawasaki Frontale is widely recognized for its deep commitment to the local community. 