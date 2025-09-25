

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG has adjusted the outlook for fiscal 2025. For 2025, Evonik had previously expected adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.0 billion and 2.3 billion euros, with the company most recently anticipating to reach the lower end of the range. Evonik now expects an adjusted EBITDA of about 1.9 billion euros.



In the third quarter of 2025, Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA to be between 420 million and 460 million euros. The company said the weak economic development is also reflected in revenue, which is expected to be around 3.4 billion euros in the third quarter of 2025.



Evonik will publish final figures for the third quarter on November 4, 2025.



