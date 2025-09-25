Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Draws Over 8 Million Viewers for Charlie Kirk Remembrance Service

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today proudly announced that the Company's live coverage of the Charlie Kirk Remembrance Service from Phoenix delivered record-setting ratings, with over eight million Americans tuning in across its television platforms.

The service, which honored the life and legacy of one of the most influential conservative voices of his generation, resonated deeply with viewers nationwide.

Newsmax's commitment to delivering meaningful, live coverage of moments that matter was met with an overwhelming response and unprecedented ratings success.

According to Nielsen data and internal streaming metrics:

8+ million total viewers watched Newsmax and Newsmax2 combined.

6+ million tuned into Newsmax's cable channel , marking one of the network's strongest live event performances to date.

2+ million streamed on Newsmax2 , the network's fast-growing streaming platform, showcasing Newsmax's reach beyond traditional television.

2.5 million cable viewers were in the key demo A35-64.

#2 in cable overall; Newsmax ranked just behind Fox News in total audience during coverage.

These results underscore Newsmax's extraordinary growth and relevance, as Americans increasingly turn away from legacy media outlets in search of unfiltered, balanced coverage.

A National Moment of Remembrance

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, has been a prominent advocate for conservative principles, youth empowerment, and faith-based activism. He was a frequent guest on Newsmax, including during long periods he was banned from appearing on Fox News.

His remembrance service in Phoenix was a solemn yet inspirational gathering, drawing President Trump and the Kirk family, friends, political leaders and supporters from across the country.

Newsmax delivered live, uninterrupted coverage for eight hours, ensuring millions of Americans could take part in honoring Kirk's contributions. The broadcast highlighted heartfelt tributes, stirring personal stories, and reflections on his enduring impact on conservative thought and grassroots movements.

"Americans are making the switch to Newsmax in historic numbers," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "The overwhelming response to our coverage of the Charlie Kirk Remembrance shows that when a moment matters, people turn to Newsmax. We are proud to provide a platform that honors America's values, traditions, and leaders like Charlie Kirk. We thank our viewers for placing their trust in us."

