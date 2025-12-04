Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025
WKN: A413D6 | ISIN: US65250K1051
NASDAQ
04.12.25 | 22:00
8,350 US-Dollar
-0,12 % -0,010
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
04.12.2025 22:14 Uhr
Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax to Attend the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that management will attend the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference being held in New York City from December 8-9, 2025.

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your UBS representative.

About Newsmax
Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 22 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Investor Contacts
Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-to-attend-the-ubs-global-media-and-communications-conference-1114783

