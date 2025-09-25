Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Ares Capital Markets Group is pleased to announce it is a GOLD Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Summit brings together the world's leading small-cap growth companies with a global audience of growth investors, hosted at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel, the epitome of Bahamian refinement. This premier event unfolds on the stunning white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach. Across two days, attendees will engage in company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, dynamic panel discussions, and high-level networking.

Ares Capital Markets Group is excited to attend this landmark event, connect with industry leaders, build meaningful relationships, and discover the next wave of growth companies shaping the future of North America.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

About ARES Capital Markets Group

ARES Capital Markets Group is a structured-deals and liquidity strategy firm for micro- and small-cap public companies. We design capital solutions, build durable investor demand, and engineer trading efficiency-so great stories convert into visibility and valuation.

What We Do

Structured Deals & Capital Strategy: PIPEs, convertibles, ATMs, credit lines, and bespoke structures aligned to near-term catalysts and long-term growth.

Market Making & Liquidity Programs: Trade-ready catalyst calendars, spread/friction reduction tactics, holder-base curation, and event-driven liquidity.

Digital IR & Media Engine: Algorithm-sensitive news flow, targeted distribution, buy-side/intel lists, and content that actually moves investors.

Shareholder Intelligence & Defense: Real-time surveillance, targeting, ESG narrative alignment, activist preparedness, and anomaly detection.

Founder

Rodney Raanan is a finance professional with over two decades in the markets. He began as a teenager trading on TD Ameritrade via AOL dial-up, honed tape-reading as a day trader managing multi-million-dollar books, and later helped shape market structure and issuer strategy at Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq. A Boston University graduate and Chartered Market Technician (CMT), Rodney has worked with 300+ public companies, stress-testing strategy in real time-from countering activists to enhancing liquidity and exposing insider-trading anomalies. He has also led the build of FinTech/SaaS products for institutions and IR teams, guiding cross-functional groups in both startups and large enterprises.

Compliance note: ARES Capital Markets Group is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. We collaborate with registered firms where required and operate within all applicable regulations.

Learn more about Ares Capital Markets Group at www.Arescmg.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

