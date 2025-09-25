Las Vegas Sands: 2025 Sands for Singapore Charity Festival Raises More Than $4 Million for Local Charities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Las Vegas Sands

Marina Bay Sands held the 2025 Sands for Singapore Charity Festival Sept. 5-7 and raised more than $4 million for local charities and nonprofit organizations, bringing the total amount generated by the festival to over $35 million since its inception in 2013.

To commemorate Singapore's 60th year of independence, the 11th charity festival - themed Where Hearts Come Together - encompassed eight weeks of community engagement and creative fundraising activities that culminated in a weekend of entertainment, gourmet pop-ups by Marina Bay Sands' signature restaurants, and booths presented by local nonprofits and social enterprises to raise funds for their causes at the resort's Event Plaza.

Beneficiaries included the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), ART:DIS, Asian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA), Community Chest, Image Mission, Metta Welfare Association, Society for the Physically Disabled (SPD), The Food Bank Singapore, Touch Community Services and WE CARE Community Services.

These organizations address critical social needs, including food security, support and vocational training for people living with disabilities, empowerment of women to gain economic independence and treatment for people with addictions.

The festival opened Sept. 5 with performances by ART:DIS Cajon Musicians and APSN Student Dancers, who then joined in the festival's official opening with Marina Bay Sands and Singaporean celebrity Glenn Yong. Later in the evening, Yong performed amid a symbolic activation that featured a sea of colorful lights representing hope and unity.

Throughout the festival, attendees enjoyed entertainment from local bands 53A, Jive Talkin' and SuperSonic, as well as specially priced gourmet treats offered at pop-ups by the resort's signature restaurants such as Black Tap and Bread Street Kitchen. Proceeds from the pop-ups benefited AWWA's transitional shelter program.

In its fourth year, the festival's Giving Marketplace featured handcrafted items, baked treats and lifestyle products created by the beneficiaries of 16 nonprofit organizations, social enterprises and small businesses, which retained proceeds to benefit their organizations.

An annual festival highlight is the Community Chest Heartstrings Walk, which drew over 3,000 participants, and the Race to the Sky Vertical Marathon in which 168 competitive racers ascended 57 stories up to the Sands SkyPark Observation Deck. Proceeds from these events are benefiting more than 200 programs supported by Community Chest, the philanthropic arm of Singapore's National Council of Social Service.

New features added at the 2025 Sands for Singapore Charity Festival included The Sweet Collective, a charity dessert box that combined unique tarts from four of Marina Bay Sands' signature restaurants - CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Maison Boulud, Origin + Bloom and WAKUDA Singapore. Dessert box sales began in late July, and proceeds supported vocational training programs for adults with special needs at the APSN Centre for Adults.

Another festival highlight was Play for a Cause, a life-sized digital game that Marina Bay Sands created to support The Food Bank Singapore's mission of increasing food security. More than

1,000 food bundles assembled through game play were matched by Marina Bay Sands with physical food bundle donations to The Food Bank Singapore for people in need.

As in years past, Marina Bay Sands' Team Members served as the engine behind the 2025 Sands for Singapore Charity Festival through their volunteer work over eight weeks of activities leading up to the festival as well as during festival weekend, resulting in more than 7,700 community service hours.

Team Member volunteer activities included befriending seniors on trishaw rides around Marina Bay to support the Cycling Without Age program, sewing blankets with beneficiaries from Singapore Red Cross, donating 50 cartons of new art supplies to support art therapy programs at 16 MINDS centers and assembling 30,000 hygiene kits as part of the 2025 Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World.

These efforts increased the total number of volunteer hours contributed by Marina Bay Sands Team Members to more than 132,000 since the integrated resort's opening in 2010.

"We are deeply heartened by the generosity of the public and our Team Members in rallying behind meaningful causes through the Sands for Singapore Charity Festival," Paul Town, chief operating officer at Marina Bay Sands, said. "This strong show of collective support reflects the community's enduring compassion and our long-term commitment. As Singapore goes beyond SG60, Marina Bay Sands will continue to deepen involvement in advancing social impact in Singapore through sustained philanthropic efforts and long-term community partnerships."

The annual Sands for Singapore Charity Festival is the cornerstone of Marina Bay Sands' charitable efforts and part of the global Sands Cares community engagement program, which orchestrates philanthropic giving, nonprofit capacity-building and Team Member volunteerism to ensure Sands' regions remain great places to live, work and visit.

