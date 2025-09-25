Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta to Showcase Game-changing Innovations at PRINTING United Expo

Including New, Wide-format Technology Preview

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its participation at PRINTING United Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 22 -25. The company will showcase a number of devices to demonstrate how it is strengthening and expanding the business of commercial and industrial printing.

Konica Minolta's marketing, product and sales teams at PRINTING United Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Konica Minolta's expertise and leadership in industrial and production print will be on full display at booth #5200, featuring the following technologies.

Technology Reveal: AccurioWide 250 HS

Konica Minolta's AccurioWide 250HS wide-format hybrid printer

Konica Minolta is thrilled to preview the next-generation of its wide-format technology at the show, featuring the company's print head technology that produces stunning applications. The new Konica Minolta AccurioWide 250HS is a wide-format hybrid printer designed for print shops that prioritize versatility, productivity and high-quality output. With a print width up to 98" (2.5m), UV LED curing and a six-color plus white ink set, this press supports a wide range of indoor and outdoor print applications. The product features continuous board printing with faster production speeds than the previous model. Two additional models in 80" (2.0m) and 126" (3.2m) print widths will be part of this series. Product availability date is to be determined in the future.

Addressing Growing Demand for Customization and In-House Label Production

Konica Minolta entered the label market more than ten years ago and has since installed more than 1,700 presses worldwide. IDC's recent MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Digital Label Printers 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US51812724, August 2025) noted, "Konica Minolta has offered the AccurioPress digital label presses since 2014. Over that time, Konica Minolta's toner-based label presses have found a "sweet spot" in the digital label press market with its combination of quality and productivity." Konica Minolta was also named a Leader in this report. The AccurioLabel 400 (on display at the show) offers CMYK and a new fifth station white dry-toner for true white applications that expands creative label design. Along with the easy-to-operate AccurioLabel 230 digital toner press, the devices meet the growing market needs for shorter runs and more customization and provide substantial operational benefits for those looking to bring label production in-house.

Redefining the limits of digital print technology

Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C14010S streamlines operations, boosts productivity with automation and opens new revenue streams with the introduction of fifth color, white toner printing. Through an exclusive collaboration with Color-Logic and Unifoil, Konica Minolta will be showcasing the advanced capabilities of this high-volume, toner-based production press. The company will debut a limited-edition print series featuring artwork by renowned comic book cover artist Greg Horn. Each day, attendees can collect a unique design printed live on Unifoil's Unilustre metallic stock, using CMYK plus white toner - demonstrating the press's precision, vibrancy and creative potential.

Feeling the potential with embellishment

Konica Minolta's AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option is the company's newest inkjet spot UV printer, powered by MGI's innovative varnish technology with Konica Minolta's reliability.The AccurioShine 3600 allows printers to meet the demanding needs of today's printing requirements. The device enables in-house spot UV varnishing, from prototyping to full production, without the need for screens, plates or dies. The AccurioShine 3600 utilizes ground-breaking technology for adding 2D and 3D multiple coating and dimensional texture effectsfor applications on hundreds of substrate surfaces, including paper, plastic and synthetic stocks.

Integrated Label Finishing Made Simple

The Grafisk Maskinfabrik Nano (DC350Nano) is an ultra-compact, all-in-one digital label finishing unit manufactured by GM and integrated into the Konica Minolta label finishing workflow. It serves as a cost-effective solution for short-run label production, offering standard functions like lamination, die-cutting, slitting and rewinding. The "GM Nano" is known for its small footprint, precision cutting and ability to operate as a standalone or near-line extension to a Konica Minolta digital label press, making it ideal for label converters, brand owners and commercial printers.

Smart Technology Drives Productivity

The company will showcase multiple solutions for color management and workflow automation, designed to ensure its equipment performs at peak potential. In addition, advanced technologies for digital converting and finishing will be featured - each aimed at expanding business opportunities and offering greater flexibility for customers.

"Our industrial and production print portfolio continues to evolve, introducing innovative technologies that drive productivity, enhance operational efficiency and unlock new market opportunities," said Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial Print and Production, Konica Minolta. "We've strategically aligned our offerings to support customer growth and respond to the demands of real-world workflows - empowering clients to operate more competitively and profitably. We're excited to showcase these advancements at PRINTING United Expo 2025 and demonstrate how our solutions are shaping the future of print."

While Konica Minolta's AccurioJet 30000 will not be displayed at its booth, product specialists will be available to discuss the next-generation digital UV inkjet technology and showcase sample output. Attendees can learn how the AccurioJet 30000 is redefining performance in commercial print with faster throughput, reduced waste and increased profitability.

