

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) and the European soccer league LALIGA are teaming up to celebrate the world's most popular sport and engage its multicultural and growing fanbase in the U.S., the retail giant said Thursday.



For the first time ever, El Clásico will have a presenting partner in Walmart, marking a historic milestone for both the brand and LaLiga EA Sports.



Through the partnership, fans will enjoy an enhanced experience of the game with large-scale viewing events, El Clásico-inspired concerts, meet-and-greets with LaLiga Legends, exclusive El Clásico content, co-branded merchandise, and retail activations.



The collaboration will also introduce a new visual identity for El Clásico-highlighting Walmart as the presenting partner-which will be applied across all match-related properties and activations in the U.S. and Canada.



Walmart and LaLiga will kick off their multi-year partnership with a weekend of events in Houston from October 24-26, timed with the first El Clásico of the 2025/26 season.



Headlined by global superstars including Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Robert Lewandowski, El Clásico is scheduled for the weekends of October 25-26, 2025, and May 9-10, 2026.



'Soccer has one of the most passionate fanbases in the world. That passion is growing rapidly here in the U.S. as we look ahead to the 2026 World Cup across North America,' said William White, Walmart chief marketing officer. 'That's why we're thrilled to team up with LaLiga and El Clásico to fuel the energy, create unforgettable experiences, and give fans even more ways to celebrate the game they love.'



