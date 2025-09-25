SMX Public Limited: Not Bombs, But Bytes: How SMX Could Prevent the Grid or Nuclear Facility Attack Everyone Fears

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Pearl Harbor was a failure of imagination, 9/11 was a failure of detection, and the SIM-farm that almost went live in New York is a failure of provenance. They found 300 servers and more than 100,000 SIM cards tucked into apartments inside the city's orbit. That was not a prank or a fraud ring. That was logistics at scale, built to turn everyday telecom hardware into a weapon of disruption. The haunting part is that the operation was domestic. It was not hidden in an adversary's backyard. It was parked on our doorstep, waiting for a bell to toll.

Make no mistake, the opening bell matters. If those SIMs had activated at the right moment, the result would not have been mere interference. It would have been the opening bell. The United States would not have treated the event as a localized crime. It would have treated it as an act of war. The response would be orders of magnitude larger than the initial incident, and that escalation is what should keep everyone up at night. What follows is not fevered fantasy. It is the arithmetic of escalation when critical systems fail.

That is why this is not just a telecom problem. It is a geopolitical hazard. Modern societies run on networks that assume authenticity by default. When authenticity is weaponized at scale, consequences ripple. A jammed grid, a blinded sensor farm at a nuclear site, or a suffocated emergency channel does not require a single bomb. Technology alone can create catastrophic cascades. The opening bell does not need flash and smoke; it only needs scale and plausible deniability. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) technology can ensure that doesn't happen.

Defending at the Molecular Level

If we want to be scary authentic, then we should be honest about the margin of error. Our current posture relies on people, audits, and after-the-fact forensics. That is not deterrence. That is a wish. SMX offers a different posture. The company embeds microscopic, chemically unique markers into plastics and housings, then ties those markers to immutable records. Every SIM card, every router, every edge modem can carry a permanent, machine-readable identity that answers three questions in seconds: where did this part come from, who handled it, and is this the same component that passed certification. When activation occurs off the record, the ledger lights up. The alarm is automatic. The opening bell never sounds.

This is not mere theater. Provenance at the component level turns supply chains into checkpoints. Carriers could refuse activation for parts without verifiable markers. Regulators could demand an auditable identity as a condition of service. Investigators could trace cloned parts back to warehouses and purchase records in minutes, rather than spending months untangling theory from provenance. A logistics operation that relied on anonymity collapses the instant identity is enforced at scale. Proof is not a feature. It is a weapon against weaponized scale.

Technology, Not a Weapons Arsenal, Is Prevention

Technology that proves is technology that prevents. SMX's platform has already been proven in contexts where counterfeit and fraud matter, from recycled plastics to complex manufacturing lines. The same molecular fingerprinting that certifies recycled material can certify telecom hardware. The ledger that records a polymer's origin can record a SIM's chain of custody. If policy treats supply chains like national infrastructure, SMX becomes the kind of force multiplier you do not build after the discovery, you mandate before the attack.

We must also be candid about escalation. If an attack like this had been the opening bell, the U.S. response would not have been measured punches. It would have been a sequence of hard moves, some kinetic, some economic, some cyber. That is the very point. Deterrence is effective when the first move is costly to execute and when attacks cannot hide behind anonymity. If the smallest parts can be audited in minutes, the calculus changes. Actors lose leverage and governments lose excuses. The world should be afraid of escalation. It should also be angrier at the fact that escalation is avoidable.

Treat provenance as policy. Fund cross-carrier readers. Require tamper-evident identity in procurement. Build shared ledgers that flag anomalies in real time, not weeks after the fact. Those steps shrink the window for logistics-led attacks and deny adversaries the one thing they need most, anonymity. The Secret Service did its job this time. SMX can make sure the next time there is a plot, it dies before the opening bell ever gets a chance to ring.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/not-bombs-but-bytes-how-smx-could-prevent-the-grid-or-nuclear-fa-1078233