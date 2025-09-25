Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
25.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé appoints Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as CEO of Nespresso

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

This press release is also available in Français (pdf) and Deutsch (pdf)

.............

Vevey, 25 September 2025

Nestlé appoints Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen as CEO of Nespresso

Nestlé's Board of Directors has appointed Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, currently the CEO of Nespresso North America, as Chief Executive Officer of Nespresso and member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 November 2025.

Since January 2020, Alfonso has served as CEO of Nespresso's North American business, covering the U.S., Canada and Mexico, where he successfully led the expansion of the Nespresso Vertuo system to grow at a double-digit rate and gain market share. He began his career at Nestlé in Mexico as an assistant marketing manager in 1992. With a career spanning more than 30 years with Nestlé, he has held various leadership positions across geographies and business operations, including Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Alfonso was previously Vice-President of Marketing for the Beverage Division of Nestlé USA, General Manager for Nestlé in Puerto Rico, and Nespresso's Chief Marketing Officer.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé, commented, "We are happy to announce that Alfonso will become the new CEO of Nespresso and a member of the Group Executive Board. We look forward to working with him to advance our growth strategy for Nespresso. His extensive expertise and deep understanding of the portioned coffee category, along with Alfonso's results-focused approach and talent to inspire teams, will enable him to drive performance and execution".

Alfonso holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
