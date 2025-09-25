SMX: SMX and CETI Launch an Industrial Validation Program to Drive Circular-Economy and Traceability in Textiles & Fabrics

Bringing molecular traceability to fashion, apparel, and technical textiles across Europe

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), the pioneer of molecular "physical-to-digital" fingerprinting for supply-chain transparency, and CETI (European Center for Innovative Textiles), one of Europe's leading textile research and innovation institutes, have announced a strategic collaboration to embed SMX's end-to-end tracing platform into CETI's advanced textile R&D and circularity programs.

This collaboration is being launches with the ultimate goal of enabling European textile and fashion stakeholders to authenticate fibers, track fabrics across their lifecycle, and unlock new financial mechanisms that accelerate the transition to a circular textile economy.

By integrating SMX's molecular markers and blockchain-backed digital passports into CETI's pilot lines and industrial demonstrators, the collaboration is working to streamline proof-of-concept testing, strengthen grant applications, and shorten the path from lab breakthroughs to market-ready textile innovations.

The collaboration is expected to deliver to potential customers, measurable sustainability and compliance advantages to European textile value chains, from luxury fashion and sportswear to industrial and technical fabrics-supporting EU Digital Product Passport regulations, ESG reporting requirements, and the drive to boost recycling and reuse in the sector.

CETI Managing Director Frederic Silvert commented:

"As a center dedicated to the future of textiles, CETI's mission is to enable industry to innovate responsibly and competitively. SMX's molecular traceability platform is expected to give our partners the verifiable data they need to meet circularity goals and build consumer trust in sustainable fabrics."

COMPELLING FUTURE IMPACT

The SMX-CETI collaboration positions European Metropolis of Lille as a European launch pad for next-generation textile circularity solutions. By fusing molecular-level identity with digital traceability, the collaboration is expected to deliver three decisive advantages:

Scientific proof, commercial speed - Shortened lab-to-market pathways allow textile and fashion manufacturers to adopt compliant, high-value recycled fibers at industrial scale.

Finance-ready transparency - Real-time, tamper-proof data enables sustainability-linked finance, turning circular performance into tangible economic value.

Ecosystem multiplier - Open innovation across fashion, sportswear, luxury, and technical fabrics to create a network effect that raises European competitiveness in achieving Green Deal and DPP targets.

SMX believes that circularity in textiles requires more than ambition-it needs verifiable data that every stakeholder can trust. Together with CETI, SMX is moving beyond pilots to work towards a future where every fiber has a digital passport and every recycled material commands its true market value.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

About CETI

CETI (European Center for Innovative Textiles) is a leading research and innovation institute dedicated to advancing the textile sector. Based in European Metropolis of Lille, France, CETI drives applied R&D, industrial prototyping, and collaborative projects spanning fashion, luxury, sportswear, technical fabrics, and circular economy innovation.

