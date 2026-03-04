Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.03.26 | 15:30
34,210 US-Dollar
-1,44 % -0,500
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: SMX's Gold-Traceability Technology Emerges as a Stabilizing Force Amid Global Uncertainty

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / As geopolitical tensions, inflation, currency instability, and supply-chain disruptions continue to escalate, global markets are once again turning to gold as a trusted store of value. Yet even as gold plays a critical role in economic security, the industry faces long-standing challenges around transparency, authentication, and responsible sourcing. SMX (Security Matters), a global leader in advanced material-traceability technologies, is uniquely positioned to address these challenges through its proven molecular-marking and digital-tracking platform.

Gold has historically been relied upon as a hedge against market volatility, but the current environment has amplified concerns around provenance, cross-border movement, and the risk of counterfeit or illicitly sourced material entering circulation. The need for enhanced trust across the entire gold value chain has never been greater.

A Trusted Technology for an Unsteady World

SMX's patented molecular-marker system embeds a permanent, tamper-proof signature into the gold itself at the mining, refining, recycling, or minting stage. Because the marker becomes part of the material, it cannot be separated, erased, or falsified. Combined with SMX's digital blockchain-based tracking system, this creates a single, unbroken chain of custody from extraction to end product.

This architecture delivers four critical benefits in today's climate:

  • Authenticity assurance
    With geopolitical instability driving demand for safe-haven assets, the risk of fraudulent or adulterated gold entering the market increases. SMX enables instant verification of authenticity, helping financial institutions, refiners, and central banks maintain the integrity of their reserves.

  • Transparent supply chains
    Investors, regulators, and consumers are demanding more visibility into where gold comes from and how it moves across borders. SMX brings end-to-end traceability, reducing opacity in an industry that has traditionally been difficult to monitor.

  • Regulatory confidence
    Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening standards related to conflict minerals, anti-money-laundering rules, and ethical sourcing. SMX's technology supports compliance by providing verifiable data on origin and material flow.

  • Market stabilization
    The ability to prove authenticity and provenance reduces uncertainty premiums-those rapid swings caused by fear, speculation, or unknowns within the supply chain. More trustworthy gold translates to more stable global markets.

Reducing Volatility Through Verified Truth

International gold markets are heavily influenced by political shocks, sanctions, trade restrictions, and currency fluctuations. When confidence dips, volatility spikes. SMX's technology counters this by reinforcing the reliability of the asset itself.

By eliminating ambiguity around provenance, it reduces the risk profile associated with global trade.
By authenticating recycled gold, it supports a circular economy less exposed to geopolitical disruptions affecting mining operations.
By increasing the transparency of reserves, it helps central banks and institutions make more strategic decisions.

At a time when the world is grappling with fractured supply chains and rising geopolitical risk, confidence in the physical material becomes a form of economic resilience.

Supporting Responsible and Sustainable Gold

In addition to reinforcing stability, SMX's traceability capabilities support the global shift toward responsible sourcing and sustainable production. Recycled gold, once difficult to distinguish from newly mined material, can now be reliably authenticated and categorized. This gives manufacturers, jewelers, and investors confidence in low-impact, circular-economy materials.

As worldwide regulations tighten and ESG mandates intensify, the ability to certify ethical practices will increasingly influence the value and acceptance of gold in international trade. SMX's system enables companies and institutions to demonstrate compliance with clarity and confidence.

Expanded SMX Capabilities Across Industries

While SMX plays a critical role in bringing stability and transparency to the precious-metals sector, its traceability technologies are applied across a wide range of global industries, including:

  • critical minerals and rare-earth elements

  • plastics and polymers

  • textiles and fashion supply chains

  • electronics and semiconductors

  • agricultural commodities

  • rubber and tire manufacturing

  • energy infrastructure materials

  • luxury goods authentication

These applications demonstrate SMX's ability to deliver complete material lifecycle verification from origin to reuse, helping industries strengthen security, reduce fraud, and meet growing regulatory and sustainability requirements.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) provides next-generation traceability solutions that combine physical molecular markers with secure digital records to create transparent and verifiable material lifecycles. With applications across precious metals, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, textiles, electronics, and advanced manufacturing, SMX empowers industries and governments to authenticate materials, combat fraud, and transition toward secure and responsible supply chains.

For more information, please contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smxs-gold-traceability-technology-emerges-as-a-stabilizing-force-1143521

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.