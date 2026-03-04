SMX Public Limited: SMX's Gold-Traceability Technology Emerges as a Stabilizing Force Amid Global Uncertainty

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / As geopolitical tensions, inflation, currency instability, and supply-chain disruptions continue to escalate, global markets are once again turning to gold as a trusted store of value. Yet even as gold plays a critical role in economic security, the industry faces long-standing challenges around transparency, authentication, and responsible sourcing. SMX (Security Matters), a global leader in advanced material-traceability technologies, is uniquely positioned to address these challenges through its proven molecular-marking and digital-tracking platform.

Gold has historically been relied upon as a hedge against market volatility, but the current environment has amplified concerns around provenance, cross-border movement, and the risk of counterfeit or illicitly sourced material entering circulation. The need for enhanced trust across the entire gold value chain has never been greater.

A Trusted Technology for an Unsteady World

SMX's patented molecular-marker system embeds a permanent, tamper-proof signature into the gold itself at the mining, refining, recycling, or minting stage. Because the marker becomes part of the material, it cannot be separated, erased, or falsified. Combined with SMX's digital blockchain-based tracking system, this creates a single, unbroken chain of custody from extraction to end product.

This architecture delivers four critical benefits in today's climate:

Authenticity assurance

With geopolitical instability driving demand for safe-haven assets, the risk of fraudulent or adulterated gold entering the market increases. SMX enables instant verification of authenticity, helping financial institutions, refiners, and central banks maintain the integrity of their reserves.

Transparent supply chains

Investors, regulators, and consumers are demanding more visibility into where gold comes from and how it moves across borders. SMX brings end-to-end traceability, reducing opacity in an industry that has traditionally been difficult to monitor.

Regulatory confidence

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening standards related to conflict minerals, anti-money-laundering rules, and ethical sourcing. SMX's technology supports compliance by providing verifiable data on origin and material flow.

Market stabilization

The ability to prove authenticity and provenance reduces uncertainty premiums-those rapid swings caused by fear, speculation, or unknowns within the supply chain. More trustworthy gold translates to more stable global markets.

Reducing Volatility Through Verified Truth

International gold markets are heavily influenced by political shocks, sanctions, trade restrictions, and currency fluctuations. When confidence dips, volatility spikes. SMX's technology counters this by reinforcing the reliability of the asset itself.

By eliminating ambiguity around provenance, it reduces the risk profile associated with global trade.

By authenticating recycled gold, it supports a circular economy less exposed to geopolitical disruptions affecting mining operations.

By increasing the transparency of reserves, it helps central banks and institutions make more strategic decisions.

At a time when the world is grappling with fractured supply chains and rising geopolitical risk, confidence in the physical material becomes a form of economic resilience.

Supporting Responsible and Sustainable Gold

In addition to reinforcing stability, SMX's traceability capabilities support the global shift toward responsible sourcing and sustainable production. Recycled gold, once difficult to distinguish from newly mined material, can now be reliably authenticated and categorized. This gives manufacturers, jewelers, and investors confidence in low-impact, circular-economy materials.

As worldwide regulations tighten and ESG mandates intensify, the ability to certify ethical practices will increasingly influence the value and acceptance of gold in international trade. SMX's system enables companies and institutions to demonstrate compliance with clarity and confidence.

Expanded SMX Capabilities Across Industries

While SMX plays a critical role in bringing stability and transparency to the precious-metals sector, its traceability technologies are applied across a wide range of global industries, including:

critical minerals and rare-earth elements

plastics and polymers

textiles and fashion supply chains

electronics and semiconductors

agricultural commodities

rubber and tire manufacturing

energy infrastructure materials

luxury goods authentication

These applications demonstrate SMX's ability to deliver complete material lifecycle verification from origin to reuse, helping industries strengthen security, reduce fraud, and meet growing regulatory and sustainability requirements.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) provides next-generation traceability solutions that combine physical molecular markers with secure digital records to create transparent and verifiable material lifecycles. With applications across precious metals, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, textiles, electronics, and advanced manufacturing, SMX empowers industries and governments to authenticate materials, combat fraud, and transition toward secure and responsible supply chains.

