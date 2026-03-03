Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5
NASDAQ
03.03.26 | 15:30
34,210 US-Dollar
-1,44 % -0,500
SMX Public Limited: SMX Technology Offers Advanced Protection and Traceability for the Global Oil and Gas Supply Chain

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / At a time of heightened geopolitical risk, market volatility, and growing regulatory scrutiny, SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) ("SMX") continues to demonstrate how its proprietary molecular and digital authentication technology can help safeguard the integrity of oil and gas products worldwide.

SMX's integrated fuel-tracing platform embeds a unique, secure "recipe" into petroleum products-including gasoline, diesel, and crude oil-enabling real-time verification throughout the entire supply chain. This approach allows producers, distributors, regulators, and end users to confirm product origin, prevent adulteration, and detect unauthorized substitution or dilution.

By combining molecular markers, smart sensors, and blockchain-enabled data systems, SMX delivers end-to-end visibility from production and refining through storage, transport, and final distribution. The technology is designed to operate seamlessly within existing infrastructure, including pipelines, storage facilities, and logistics networks.

"In today's uncertain global environment, energy security is no longer just about supply-it's about trust, transparency, and accountability," said Haggai Alon, Chief Executive Officer of SMX. "Our technology gives oil and gas companies the ability to prove, in real time, that their products are authentic, uncompromised, and responsibly managed. This level of visibility is becoming essential for protecting assets, revenues, and reputations."

Strengthening Supply Chain Integrity

SMX's platform is designed to address some of the most persistent challenges facing the energy sector, including:

  • Fuel theft and diversion

  • Counterfeiting and illegal blending

  • Unauthorized dilution

  • Regulatory compliance risks

  • ESG and sustainability reporting gaps

By embedding a secure identifier directly into fuel products, SMX enables stakeholders to verify quality and provenance at any checkpoint. Integrated sensors and digital systems continuously monitor flow rates, density, and composition, ensuring that any irregularities are quickly identified.

Enabling Verified Sustainability and Offset Credits

In addition to security and traceability, SMX's technology supports verified environmental reporting and carbon accountability. Through its digital ledger and authentication platform, the company enables the creation of auditable sustainability records linked directly to physical fuel volumes.

This infrastructure can support an offset credit system, allowing energy companies to:

  • Accurately measure and document emissions profiles

  • Verify low-carbon or cleaner fuel blends

  • Track compliance with environmental standards

  • Support carbon offset and sustainability credit programs

By linking molecular verification with digital records, SMX helps ensure that offset credits and environmental claims are backed by transparent, tamper-resistant data.

"As the industry moves toward cleaner operations and measurable climate commitments, credibility matters," Alon added. "Our platform makes it possible to connect physical products with verified sustainability data, giving companies confidence in their environmental reporting and offset programs."

Flexible Deployment and Partner Integration

SMX's solution is designed for deployment through strategic logistics and infrastructure partners, enabling white-label integration across global fuel networks. The system includes customized formulations, injection systems, monitoring equipment, and digital interfaces tailored to each client's operational environment.

This flexible model allows energy companies to adopt advanced traceability and protection without disrupting existing workflows, while maintaining full operational control.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is a global leader in molecular marking, authentication, and digital traceability solutions. The company's technology platform enables secure identification, tracking, and verification of products across complex supply chains, supporting transparency, sustainability, and risk management in critical industries, including energy, manufacturing, and commodities.

Contact:
Jeremy Murphy - jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-technology-offers-advanced-protection-and-traceability-for-t-1143382

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
