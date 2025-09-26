Envision Energy: Envision and Fortescue Join Forces to Set New Benchmark for Renewable Energy Infrastructure in Australia

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Fortescue, one of the world's largest iron ore producers accelerating decarbonisation on a global scale, rapidly and profitably, officially announced a global alliance, aimed at accelerating the global industrial decarbonisation and building the lowest-cost, 24/7 clean energy systems capable of outcompeting fossil fuels.

As part of this ambitious vision, Fortescue has selected Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, as its strategic partner in wind and energy storage. Leveraging Envision's expertise in advanced wind turbines, integrated energy solutions, energy storage, and digital energy management, the partnership will deliver full-chain innovations spanning generation, storage, and grid optimisation, enabling Fortescue to electrify its operations, set a global benchmark for cost-effective, scalable decarbonisation to achieve its Real Zero target by 2030.

Building on this partnership, Envision Energy and Fortescue have also signed a 132 MW turbine supply agreement for Fortescue's first major wind project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, marking a major step forward in Envision's support of Fortescue's elimination of fossil fuel use to achieve Real Zero terrestrial emissions (Scope 1 and 2) across its iron ore operations by 2030.

Envision will supply its state-of-the-art EN182-7.8MW turbines, known for their high efficiency and adaptability, paired with 188-metre Nabralift steel towers, the tallest of their kind worldwide. Designed to maximise energy production in low-wind conditions and withstand extreme weather including cyclones and typhoons, the project will be among Australia's first large-scale deployments of this technology, setting a new benchmark for renewable infrastructure and unlocking greater generation capacity and efficiency to help achieve Real Zero.

"The challenge of climate change is global, but Australia's energy transition can lead by example." said Kane Xu, SVP and President of International Product Line of Envision Energy, "Australia's abundant wind and solar resources, combined with cross-border collaboration and advanced technology, can create resilient, low-cost energy systems capable of fully replacing fossil fuels in industrial operations. Our partnership with Fortescue is set to deliver substantial advancements in renewable energy infrastructure, demonstrating how innovation and engineering can reshape the future of energy in hard-to-abate sectors, and setting new benchmarks toward a Real Zero future."

"The Pilbara has some of the best wind and solar resources in the world. We're harnessing these to power our operations with renewables - cutting emissions while building an energy system that is reliable and efficient for the long term." said Dino Otranto, Fortescue Metals and Operations CEO. "By combining Envision's world-leading wind turbine technology with Nabrawind's innovative tower design, we can deliver large-scale renewable energy projects that help us move away from fossil fuels."

As part of its decarbonisation pathway, Fortescue plans to deploy 2-3GW of wind and solar energy generation supported by large-scale battery storage. This renewable power will be transmitted directly into Fortescue's electrical network through dedicated transmission links.

Beyond its immediate impact in Australia, the collaboration reinforces both Envision and Fortescue's positions as global leaders in building resilient, scalable, and sustainable energy systems. It also highlights the strategic role of innovation-driven partnerships in overcoming infrastructure and climate challenges. The project is set to become a model for how cutting-edge wind technology can be applied to support clean industrial growth in resource-intensive regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782721/Envision_and_Fortescue_Join_Forces_to_Set_New_Benchmark_for_Renewable_Energy_Infrastructure_in_Austr.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-and-fortescue-join-forces-to-set-new-benchmark-for-renewable-energy-infrastructure-in-australia-302567946.html