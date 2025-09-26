

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - OLX Group, a global online classifieds company wholly-owned by Prosus, announced it has agreed to acquire La Centrale, a French autos classifieds platform, from Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. for 1.1 billion euros in cash. Closing is expected by year-end, subject to a customary employee consultation process.



OLX said it operates fast-growing and highly profitable online marketplaces for motors, real estate, jobs and goods with 29 million monthly users in eight countries, primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. The acquisition marks OLX's entry into Western Europe and France's structurally attractive autos market.



