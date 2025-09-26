Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Key information relating to payment of liquidation dividend

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company. The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 16-9 resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to its shareholders in the amount of NOK 0.141 per share (NOK 85,198,152.738 in total).

Key information relating to the liquidation dividend is set out below:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.141 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 2 October 2025

Ex-date: 3 October 2025

Record date: 6 October 2025

Payment date: On or about 13 October 2025

Date of approval: 25 September 2025

For further information:

Media and Investors:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

