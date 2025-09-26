Anzeige
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where it was resolved to liquidate the Company. In accordance with section 16-10 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, the Company's Board of Directors hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 October 2025 at 12:00 (CEST), to approve the liquidation settlement.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the online guide available on www.akercarboncaptureasa.com.

Although no pre-registration is needed for attending online, shareholders that are eligible for attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting, are encouraged to register their attendance no later than 15 October 2025 at 16:00 (CEST). Shareholders owning shares through a custodian in the VPS are required to register via their custodian by this deadline. Attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts to be able to vote. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is also 15 October 2025 at 16:00 (CEST).

Please find attached the notice of the extraordinary general meeting, including the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions, the proxy form and the audited liquidation settlement.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, as well as the participation link and guide for online participation, will also be made available on www.akercarboncaptureasa.com.

The board of directors has noted that certain shareholders may be considering legal action towards the board of directors of the Company in respect of Aker Carbon Capture AS' previous sale of its 20% interest in SLB Capturi AS to a subsidiary of Aker Capital. No demand or claim has been made against the Company or its board of directors. The board have taken steps to ensure that the company documentation, accounting material and other material documentation will be appropriately stored in accordance with the requirements of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, cf. section 16-10.

For further information:

Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4240481

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4240481/a37026c8b29a35cd.pdf

ACC ASA Notice of EGM October 2025 incl the Board of Directors proposed resolutions and proxy form 34983583 1

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/4240481/8e72792eeb9c5170.pdf

ACC ASA - Liquidation Settlement 34983431 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-302568083.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
