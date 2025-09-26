While OSE Immunotherapeutics' H125 results were previously due to be presented in September, they are now scheduled for 15 October 2025 to allow for the AGM (30 September 2025) to take place ahead of the results. Nevertheless, OSE has provided an update on its cash position as of 30 June 2025, which was reported as €41.6m (versus €64.2 at end 2024). This cash position comprises cash, cash equivalents and fixed-term deposits classified as current and non-current financial assets (cash/equivalents of €25.4m; fixed-term deposits classified as current and non-current current-financial assets amounting to €16.2m). Management estimates that this cash position should provide operational headroom to Q426, but noted the runway may extend into Q127 if remaining warrants are exercised or if an additional milestone payment from a partner is realised during 2026. We will present our next analysis for OSE Immunotheraputics following publication of its H125 results.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...