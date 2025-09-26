Altigen Technologies to Showcase AI Solution at 2025 IHEEP Conference

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / An AI technology solutions provider, announced today that it will be attending the 2025 International Highway Engineering Exchange Program (IHEEP) Conference. At the event, Altigen will demonstrate how its Agentic AI platforms can help transportation agencies reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve the delivery of infrastructure and transportation solutions.

Conference attendees are invited to meet Sharique Shaikh, Vice President of Altigen Consulting Services, and Matt Nielson, Director of North American Channel Sales, at Booth 44. Together, they will showcase Altigen's innovative solutions and discuss how agencies can leverage AI to transform service delivery.

Altigen will introduce its Agentic AI platform, designed to orchestrate complex workflows and augment human decision-making. By leveraging conversational AI, automation, and real-time data, the platform empowers transportation leaders to address issues such as citizen engagement, workforce productivity, and resource allocation-delivering faster outcomes while lowering operational costs.

"IHEEP is a premier event for transportation leaders, and it's an incredible opportunity to showcase how AI can reshape the industry," said Sharique Shaikh, Vice President of Altigen Consulting Services. "At Altigen, our mission is to help agencies modernize operations, improve citizen experiences, and unlock new efficiencies through intelligent technology."

The IHEEP Conference, hosted this year in, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina October 5 - 9 at Sheraton Myrtle Beach, gathers transportation professionals, engineers, and technology providers to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore innovations shaping the future of infrastructure.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) delivers digital transformation through practical, scalable consulting and technology services. With a focus on automation, AI, and business process optimization, Altigen enables mid- and large-sized enterprises to modernize operations, enhance agility, and improve customer outcomes. Learn more at www.altigen.com.

