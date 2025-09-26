enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment

Watch the "What This Means" video here

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment.

As part of the segment, Mr. Berman discussed the Company's recent news announcing it filed a request for supervisory appeal of the not-approvable letter from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) received on August 19, 2025, in response to its Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the VenoValve®, a surgical replacement venous valve for treating severe deep chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring enVVeno Medical is now available here.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of severe deep Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek IDE approval from the FDA to begin the U.S. pivotal trial for enVVe.

