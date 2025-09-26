Eastman Chemical: Eastman Named as a 100 Best Corporate Citizen for 2025

KINGSPORT, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Eastman

Eastman (NYSE:EMN) has been recognized by 3BL, a leading sustainability communications partner, as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2025. This prestigious ranking acknowledges Eastman's exceptional commitment to sustainability transparency and performance among the largest U.S. public companies. Eastman was ranked number 36 on the 2025 list and number eight within the materials industry.

"For over a century, being a responsible corporate citizen has been at the heart of Eastman," said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO. "This accolade underscores our unwavering dedication to addressing the world's most pressing challenges through the creation of sustainable materials and solutions. Our strategy is anchored in guiding principles that drive our purpose, leadership, actions towards achieving carbon neutrality, and embracing circularity. We are deeply honored to be recognized by 3BL on this prestigious list for a number of years."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking evaluates Russell 1,000 companies based on 219 factors across seven pillars, including climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society. After integrating dozens of new factors in 2024 to more accurately assess corporate performance as well as disclosure, 3BL limited year-over-year changes to the ranking methodology. 2025 changes include increasing the weight of some performance-based factors introduced in 2024 and ISS Sustainability Solutions' annual enhancements to the E&S Disclosure QualityScore and Governance QualityScore.

"It's been a challenging year for responsible business, but the companies on this list have shown the courage to stay the course," said Charlie Wilkie, CEO of 3BL. "In a climate where trust is the new KPI, they're proving that transparency and accountability aren't just ideals - they're the foundation of stronger companies. The 100 Best Corporate Citizens exists to spotlight that strength, and to push the standard for corporate leadership higher every year."

Unlike other rankings, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens relies solely on publicly available data and information, eliminating the need for questionnaires or company submissions, and there is no fee for companies to be considered. To ensure accuracy, companies have the option to verify the data collected for the ranking at no cost. The data and information used for the 2025 ranking were published between June 2024 and June 2025.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2025 ranking and methodology visit: 100best.3blmedia.com

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit. Learn more here.

