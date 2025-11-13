Eastman Chemical: Eastman: Medipack Adopts Eastar 6763 Renew for More Sustainable Medical Packaging

Eastman

KINGSPORT, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Eastman is powering the latest medical package innovation from Medipack, allowing the company to offer its customers the performance they need and added sustainability they want.

Eastman's Eastar 6763 Renew copolyester is a key component in Medipack's new MEDPETG 6763 RN thermoforming film. Using Eastar 6763 Renew allows the company to offer packaging that performs like its legacy wrap but with a lower environmental footprint.

Medipack has long used Eastar 6763 as part of its production process but wanted to offer a more sustainable option. The company turned to Eastar 6763 Renew because it's made with up to 50% certified recycled content* from hard-to-recycle waste materials processed through Eastman molecular recycling. This means waste that would otherwise have gone to landfill are used to make a new Medipack product, reducing the use of virgin feedstocks and preserving natural resources.

The result is a drop-in replacement that performs as well as traditional products, with a reduced carbon footprint and fewer items going to the waste stream. Medipack swapped Eastar 6763 in without changing its manufacturing process or acquiring additional medical certifications, both of which can be long and costly processes.

"Eastman's molecular recycling technology makes it possible for us to use certified recycled content without compromising quality or safety - an essential requirement in medical packaging," said Felix Neidhart, Sales Manager, Medipack. "It enables the benefits of recycled content in sterile barrier packaging, which was previously not feasible. This is a major step toward circularity in medical packaging."

Eastar 6763 Renew offers the clarity, durability and sterilization compliance that make it ideal for pharmaceutical and medical use. It performs identically to and holds the same certifications as the legacy Eastar 6763 copolyester.

"We take great pride in making a sustainable option available in the medical market," said Heather Singler, Eastman's medical commercial director. "We couldn't be happier that Medipack has been able to take advantage of Eastar 6763 Renew to deliver products its customers can count on."

Visit Eastman's website for more information on Eastar 6763 Renew, or Medipack's website for details on MEDPETG 6763.

*Certified recycled content allocated using ISCC mass balance.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2024 revenue of approximately $9.4 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

About Medipack

Medipack AG, based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, is a leading provider of high-quality and sustainable packaging solutions for the medical technology sector. The company focuses on innovation, quality, and resource-efficient production. With a skilled and experienced team, Medipack develops customized packaging that meets the strict requirements of the industry while taking ecological responsibility seriously. Continuous development and a strong focus on customer needs make Medipack a reliable partner for medical packaging. For more information, visit www.medipack.ch

