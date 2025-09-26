Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
WKN: 893413 | ISIN: US14040H1059 | Ticker-Symbol: CFX
Tradegate
26.09.25 | 16:06
192,00 Euro
+0,52 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,00192,0018:20
191,00192,0018:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3D SYSTEMS
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION2,539+1,93 %
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC65,25-1,54 %
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY43,280+0,70 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION192,00+0,52 %
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC64,24+0,52 %
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC24,670+2,83 %
KELLANOVA66,22-0,03 %
STATE STREET CORPORATION98,01+0,05 %
SYSCO CORPORATION70,04+0,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.