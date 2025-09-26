The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 26.09.2025

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 26.09.2025



ISIN Name

US88554D2053 3 D Systems Corp.

US0268747849 American International Group Inc.

US05722G1004 Baker Hughes Co.

US14040H1059 Capital One Financial Corp.

US26614N1028 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

US4128221086 Harley-Davidson Inc.

US4878361082 Kellanova Co.

US8574771031 State Street Corp.

US8718291078 Sysco Corp.





