The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 26.09.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 26.09.2025
ISIN Name
US88554D2053 3 D Systems Corp.
US0268747849 American International Group Inc.
US05722G1004 Baker Hughes Co.
US14040H1059 Capital One Financial Corp.
US26614N1028 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
US4128221086 Harley-Davidson Inc.
US4878361082 Kellanova Co.
US8574771031 State Street Corp.
US8718291078 Sysco Corp.
