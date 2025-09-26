Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: ChemoTech's Animal Care Successfully Enters Swiss Market as Part of DACH Expansion

Scandinavian ChemoTech and its subsidiary VQ Animal Care Inc. is pleased to announce that it has officially started marketing vetIQure, its Tumor Specific Electroporation (TSE) technology in Switzerland. This marks the first time that TSE treatments have been available in the Swiss market, with a total of four patients, both horses and small companion animals successfully treated during September 2025.

Switzerland is a key part of VQ Animal Care's broader DACH strategy, which encompasses Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. These countries collectively represent some of the most significant markets in Europe for advanced veterinary care solutions.



According to recent 2024 statistics, Switzerland's veterinary services market is valued at approximately €813.9 million (IBISWorld). The companion animal segment alone is projected to generate around $246 million in revenue this year (Data Bridge Market Research). These trusted sources highlight the robust demand and spending power in the Swiss veterinary market, underscoring the strategic importance of this expansion. ( https://www.ibisworld.com/switzerland/industry/veterinary-services/200088/ )

By bringing TSE technology to Switzerland, Scandinavian ChemoTech Animal Care is not only expanding its footprint but also enhancing the level of care available to Swiss veterinarians and pet owners. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to improving animal health across Europe.

"This successful market entry is a direct result of our global key account strategy, allowing us to grow across markets and launch cross-border campaigns. It also reflects the impact of our latest international training efforts, which help us share strong clinical references from our KOLs and highlight what makes our TSE therapy so unique in treating cancer in both small companion animals and horses." said Mohan Frick, CEO of Scandinavian ChemoTech.



The vetIQure TSE technology continues to distinguish itself as a safe, effective, and unique approach to cancer therapy for animals. With this launch in Switzerland, the company reaffirms its commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments across Europe.

