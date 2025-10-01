Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: ChemoTech's Animal Care Reports Strong Q3 Sales, Surpassing Expectations Despite Seasonal Slowdown

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB's Animal Care division is proud to announce another strong quarter, generating sales of USD 340,000 in Q3 2025. This result is within USD 50,000 of the company's record-breaking Q2 sales (USD 390,000), while significantly outperforming Q1 (USD 230,000).

Q3 sales were more than double compared to the same period in 2024 (USD 160,000). Despite not surpassing the record levels of the second quarter, the third quarter exceeded management's expectations.

"We are very pleased with how stable and resilient our sales performance has been in Q3, a time when many clinics and procurement teams are on vacation," said Mohan Frick, CEO and co-founder of ChemoTech. "This consistency in sales and clinical results gives our team extra motivation and strengthens our outlook as we prepare to sum up 2025 in just three months."

Key Highlights:

USD 340,000 in Q3 2025 sales - close to record Q2 levels and 47% higher than Q1.

- close to record Q2 levels and 47% higher than Q1. Nine-month 2025 revenues reached USD 960,000 - already higher than the total sales for all of 2024.

- already higher than the total sales for all of 2024. Year-over-year growth - Q3 revenues more than doubled compared to Q3 2024.

- Q3 revenues more than doubled compared to Q3 2024. Resilient performance despite the summer vacation month , demonstrating strong underlying demand.

, demonstrating strong underlying demand. Continued market momentum in both North America and Europe, with the U.S. leading growth in 2025. This confirms that the decision taken in 2024 to move management - including supply chain operations - to the U.S. was the right one.

This strong start to the second half of 2025 confirms the positive trend seen earlier in the year: consistent growth, improved stability, and an expanding global footprint for the company's vetIQure system and TSE technology. With the solid growth we have seen so far this year, ChemoTech remains confident in its journey towards cash flow positivity and reducing reliance on external financing.

"Our third quarter performance shows that demand for TSE technology is not only sustainable but continues to grow across our key markets," added Frick. "We look forward to carrying this momentum into the final months of 2025."

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-10-2025 14:44 CET.

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.