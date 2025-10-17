Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care Surpasses 3,000 Treatments Performed Worldwide

Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care, a pioneer in making oncology care more compassionate and human for animals, proudly announces another achievement: over 3,000 treatments have now been performed in veterinary medicine worldwide, using its advanced vetIQure® TSE Tumor Specific Electroporation technology. This achievement represents thousands of families who have gained more time, comfort, and hope with their beloved companions.

Since launch, vetIQure TSE technology has been embraced by veterinarians across the globe, with 75% of treatments performed in the United States and 25% in international markets. Its rapid adoption reflects not only the technology's clinical value, but also the growing commitment among veterinarians to offer advanced cancer care to pet owners everywhere.

A particularly noteworthy success story comes from a clinic in South Florida, which has performed over 150 treatments within its first six months of vetIQure TSE operation, making it the fastest clinic to reach this milestone since the technology's introduction. This achievement underscores both the clinic's dedication to innovation and the accelerating momentum of vetIQure TSE adoption among leading veterinary oncology centers.

"It's a great feeling to be part of something so meaningful - to be one of the inventors and co-founders of a company whose work truly changes lives. Every treatment represents a patient, whether human or animal, whose quality of life has been improved, cured, or extended, and a family who has been given more moments of love and connection," says Mohan Frick, CEO at Scandinavian ChemoTech. "I'm incredibly proud to continue leading our dedicated teams at ChemoTech and VQ Animal Care, who are transforming years of research and passion into real impact for both animals and humans"

Looking ahead, Scandinavian ChemoTech's Animal Care is dedicated to expanding access to this life-changing technology. Upcoming milestones include reaching 100 devices deployed globally and treating more than 5,000 animals, ensuring that more veterinarians-and more pets-can benefit from advanced oncology care.

