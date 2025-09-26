Anzeige
Groupe Casino: Casino Group Communication re Sendas Distribuidora S.A.

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 26 September 2025

On 24 September 2025 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Assaí") announced via a press release that it had submitted a request for a provisional measure requesting, among others, the unavailability of the shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - GPA ("GPA") held by Casino group. This precautionary measure would have been filed ahead of the initiation of an arbitration procedure against Casino Guichard Perrachon S.A. and Segisor (together, "Casino") and GPA.

As of the date hereof, Casino has not been notified of the aforementioned proceedings and, therefore, does not have any information regarding the provisional measure requested by Assaí.

In any case, Casino states that it will take all necessary measures to assert its interests.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78


