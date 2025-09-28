Anzeige
Sonntag, 28.09.2025
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
WKN: A111B0 | ISIN: CNE100000GS4
500MWh: EVE Energy and CommVOLT Signed Strategic Agreement to Boost Europe's Green Energy Transition

WUHAN, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 23-25, EVE Energy showcased its Mr. flagship series products and comprehensive energy storage solutions at Solar & Storage Live UK 2025. During the event, EVE signed a 500MWh strategic cooperation agreement with Polish smart PV system innovator CommVOLT Sp. z o.o. to jointly advance Europe's energy transition.

Leading Scale Delivery Demonstrates Large Battery Commercialization Strength

Leveraging deep technical expertise and manufacturing excellence, EVE Energy has pioneered key large-scale energy storage battery technologies, being the first to launch and mass-produce the 628Ah ultra-high capacity storage battery. Notably, the 5MWh DC energy storage system - Mr.Giant, which integrates Mr.Big cells with minimalistic design, was deployed in a 400MWh-level independent energy storage project in September. Shipments to Australia and Europe have commenced, marking the global application era for EVE's large batteries and systems.

Against the backdrop of increasing renewable energy penetration in Europe, grid-side storage is set to be a major growth driver. EVE Energy's Mr. Big cells significantly optimize system integration, reduce heat generation, and enhance simplicity, reliability, and lifecycle cost (LCOS) from the source. The exhibition underscored EVE's commitment to delivering mature, innovative technologies that create core value for customers.


500MWh Strategic Cooperation with CommVOLT

At the exhibition, focusing on the growing demand for Commercial and Industrial ESS in Europe, EVE and CommVOLT signed a 500MWh strategic agreement. This deepened partnership will not only integrate products with market needs and improve grid stability and renewable energy absorption but also establish benchmark storage projects in Central and Eastern Europe, accelerating the region's green energy transition.

The agreement represents another major large-scale application of EVE's innovative storage technology in Europe, validating its maturity and market competitiveness. It stands as a practical example of EVE Energy sharing technological achievements with global partners to advance green development.


Full-Scenario Solutions for Europe's Energy Transition

EVE Energy presented a full range of storage solutions tailored to European scenarios including Utility ESS, Commercial and Industrial ESS, Telecom ESS, and Residential ESS. The company is committed to addressing diverse needs for energy security, cost reduction, efficiency, and sustainability through its versatile product portfolio and advanced technology platforms.

Moving forward, EVE Energy will continue to innovate and collaborate with outstanding partners worldwide, offering more reliable, safe, and cost-effective energy storage products and solutions to contribute to a cleaner, low-carbon global energy system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783748/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783749/image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/500mwh-eve-energy-and-commvolt-signed-strategic-agreement-to-boost-europes-green-energy-transition-302568966.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
