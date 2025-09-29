

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) is starting the holiday shopping season with Prime Big Deal Days. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. PT on October 7, Prime members can shop millions of deals across popular categories like beauty, electronics, gifts, and seasonal items, the company said in a statement.



There will be discounts on kitchen and home products from brands like KitchenAid and Shark. Beauty lovers can find deals on trending products from medicube and tarte. For kids, there are thousands of toys under $20, including favorites from Melissa & Doug and LEGO.



Amazon noted that shoppers can also stock up on everyday essentials from brands like Dove, Crest, and Dixie. Grocery deals include items from Campbell's, Kellogg's, and OREO. Holiday items like Halloween costumes, candy, and decorations start at just $3. Premium gifts start at $20, and Christmas trees are available from $30.



Amazon's Holiday Shop features exclusive deals from brands like National Tree Company, OPI, and Beats. New deals will be released throughout the event, including Today's Big Deals-limited-time offers from brands like Away, ELEMIS, and LG. These special deals drop at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PT and are available while supplies last.



Amazon stated that prime members can also support small businesses during Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon offers discounts from independent sellers, such as up to 55% off TruSkin skincare, 50% off grooming products from The Beard Club, and silk pillowcases from BLISSY.



Other deals include 40% off men's workout pants from PURE CHAMP and motivational cards from ED Design Concept, 30% off shower steamers from Body Restore and men's essentials from True Classic, and modern rugs from LUXE WEAVERS. Shoppers can also find 35% off leather conditioner from Leather Honey, 25% off Super C Serum from Vibriance Skin, and up to 20% off sound books from Cali's Books and protein powders from Sunwarrior.



More than 60% of Amazon's store sales come from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. These sellers offer a wide variety of products, great prices, and convenience for customers.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News